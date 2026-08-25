Jordan Or LeBron? NBA Legend Reveals Unique Stance on GOAT Debate

The NBA’s GOAT debate has been a never-ending conversation throughout the NBA world across different generations.

For one NBA legend, his stance is more peculiar than anyone else’s.

According to Tracy McGrady, who played against Michael Jordan and LeBron James throughout his NBA career, no one in the NBA should be regarded as the Greatest Player of All-Time.

“I just think they all great. They’re all great. Cuzo you great,” McGrady said during the Cousins podcast with his cousin and fellow NBA legend Vince Carter. “Charles Barkley great. Patrick Ewing great. I think we all are great. But it’s situational. You can’t tell me if you was on the Spurs in the early 2000s on the Lakers, because that’s who all was winning the freaking championship then. It’s situational. There’s nothing to take away from the guys that actually have done it, right? They were in that situation.”

Tracy McGrady says there is no GOAT of the NBA: “I just think they all great. They’re all great. Cuzo you great. Charles Barkley great. Patrick Ewing great. I think we all are great. But it’s situational. You can’t tell me if you was on the Spurs in the early 2000s on the… https://t.co/zqWKw5ixen pic.twitter.com/JQK4K7EIES — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) August 24, 2026

LeBron James, Michael Jordan Lead NBA GOAT Race

Obviously, Jordan and LeBron have been the frontrunners in the NBA GOAT debate but many names are also in consideration such as Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tim Duncan, among others.

The GOAT cases for these names varied.

Jordan supporters emphasize his higher peak and unblemished dominance in the 1990s, while LeBron supporters point to his historic consistency and sustained elite play over two decades.

Many also believe Jordan played in a more physical, slower-paced era, whereas LeBron navigates a modern, fast-paced game with different defensive and spatial rules.

Jordan is known for his six NBA championships, six Finals MVPs, perfect 6-0 record in the Finals, scoring titles and All-Defensive selections.

On the other hand, LeBron is celebrated for his unmatched longevity, all-around statistical dominance, including being the greatest scorer in NBA history, and reaching the NBA Finals across multiple franchises, despite only winning four NBA titles.

NBA Legend Tracy McGrady Also Expresses An Unconventional Stance On An NBA Award

In the same podcast, Tracy McGrady also expresses his belief that the NBA’s regular-season MVP award holds more weight than winning an NBA championship.

His main argument is that the MVP requires consistent regular-season play for an individual player, unlike the NBA championship, which can be attained by even a non-star role player.

“The MVP of the regular season has more weight than a championship because it’s of course the whole team,” McGrady said. “This is not just team, but its ownership, it’s management, it’s health, all this sh*t that plays into winning the championship. So, yeah, I mean, MVP, bro, thats you putting in some work.”

McGrady did not win either the MVP or the NBA championship during his NBA career, which spanned 15 seasons.

McGrady played for seven different NBA teams throughout his Hall of Fame career, such as the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and the San Antonio Spurs.

During his prime in the early 2000s, McGrady established himself as one of the most prolific scorers of his era.

However, he did not reach all-time great level due to his lack of individual success and failure to win an NBA championship.