Josh Giddey’s Bulls Media Day Message: Chicago’s Young Core Will Be Ready

Josh Giddey’s Chicago Bulls Media Day message was not really about being called a veteran. It was about what comes with being the guy expected to organize a young team. At 23, Giddey is entering his sixth NBA season, and after an injury-interrupted season, he arrived at Media Day sounding comfortable with that responsibility. That matters for a Bulls team whose next chapter is being written in the NBA.

Josh Giddey Bulls Media Day Shows a Different Kind of Leadership

Giddey pushed back, with a smile, on the idea that six NBA seasons automatically make him a veteran. “I’m six years into the league, but I’m 23 years old, so whether you call me a veteran is subjective,” he said. His experience is unusual for someone his age. He has been part of a No. 1 seed in Oklahoma City and has also experienced the other end of the standings in Chicago.

What stood out more was how Giddey described his role. He wants to be an extension of the coaching staff on the floor, keeping teammates organized and helping younger players navigate the emotional swings of a developing roster. New Bulls coach Tiago Splitter has also described Giddey as a cerebral player who can lead the younger players by passing, pushing the pace and creating easy opportunities.

Giddey Has the Numbers to Back Up the Responsibility

There is more behind Giddey’s growing voice than seniority. He followed his first season in Chicago with career highs in 2025-26, averaging 17.0 points, 9.1 assists and 8.3 rebounds in 54 games. His 36.4% shooting from 3-point range was also a career high, while his 13 triple-doubles tied Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson for second in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic. NBA’s Josh Giddey player profile.

Those numbers make Giddey one of the league’s most unusual young playmakers. He can run an offense, rebound at a high level for a guard and create shots for teammates without needing to dominate every possession. The Bulls clearly believe that skill set is worth building around: Giddey agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension with Chicago in September 2025.

Caleb Wilson Could Change Giddey’s Job

The most interesting part of Giddey’s Media Day comments may have been how quickly he shifted attention toward Caleb Wilson. Chicago selected Wilson No. 4 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, and Giddey said the rookie’s confidence and work ethic have already stood out after their offseason workouts together. He also praised Wilson’s ability to play multiple positions and guard multiple positions.

That relationship could become important immediately. The Bulls do not need Giddey to be the young star who does everything himself. They need him to make the game easier for players such as Wilson and Matas Buzelis. If Wilson becomes the versatile weapon Chicago hopes it drafted, Giddey’s passing could become one of the clearest ways to unlock him.

The Biggest Question Is What Giddey Does Next

Giddey also enters camp healthy after undergoing right ankle arthroscopy in May. The Bulls announced the surgery and expected training-camp return, and he has now been cleared with no restrictions. That is significant after injuries limited him to 54 games last season.

The assignment is simple: set the tempo, involve the young players and make the game look organized when it gets messy. Giddey does not need to sound like a 30-year-old veteran to do that. At 23, he already has six seasons of NBA experience, a big contract and lessons from both winning and losing. Media Day suggested he is ready to use all of them.