The Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey is clearly excited to see his former teammate get paid.

On Thursday, June 25, Giddey took to Instagram to react to the news of the former Bulls guard Coby White landing a brand new contract offer from the Charlotte Hornets.

Chicago Bulls Star Josh Giddey Reacts To Coby White News

Giddey reposted the report after the news broke, adding three emojis to express his reaction: “😛😛😛”

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, White and the Hornets agreed to a four-year contract, which is worth $74 million. It’s set to be the biggest payday of White’s career.

Prior to his recent run with the Hornets, White spent the first stint of his career with the Bulls. Coming out of North Carolina in 2019, White was the seventh-overall pick for Chicago in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He played many roles in Chicago and earned himself an extension after his initial rookie contract. White and Giddey had the opportunity to play together for the first time in 2024-2025.

That season, White appeared in 74 games. He shot 45.3% from the field and averaged 20.4 points per game. It was the best scoring season of his career.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, White appeared in 29 games for the Bulls. He shot 43.8% from the field and knocked down 34.6% of his shots from three. White produced 18.6 points per game, while dishing out 4.7 assists per game, and coming down with 3.7 rebounds per game.

After getting traded to the Hornets, White appeared in 21 games for Charlotte. Seeing the court for 19.3 minutes per game, White knocked down threes at a 39.1% clip and produced 15.6 points per game.

The Hornets made a major decision in trading away LaMelo Ball on Thursday. They instantly followed up that decision by extending White before he would reach free agency.