Bulls Targeting Josh Giddey Clone Before Major Offseason Decision

The Chicago Bulls hope to retain Josh Giddey, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the decision is ultimately theirs to make. However, a new report suggests the Bulls have an interest in doubling up on that archetype with Egor Demin.

Demin is a 6-foot-9 guard out of BYU, which immediately brings comparisons to the 6-foot-8 Australian import, Giddey, into focus.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley, the Bulls are “zoning in” on Demin.

Cowley wrote on May 25 that the Bulls do not have Maryland big man Derik Queen in consideration, even amid a potential slide over concerns about his athleticism and fit with the Bulls because of it. Instead, the Bulls could target Demin.

Demin also has a similar pre-draft scouting report to Giddey, particularly as a shooter, though he showed well at the combine, which was in Chicago.

Big audience of NBA executives courtside in Chicago to watch Egor Demin's pro day. 6'9 Russian guard showed his talent in a major way with scorching shooting and impressive confidence. pic.twitter.com/NBc1X7iHus — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 16, 2025

“Demin has a rare ability at his size to make dazzling passes,” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor wrote on May 1, making the Demin-Giddey comparison among others. “But he’s also struggled to shoot and create his own shot against lengthy defenders, making him more of a love-him or hate-him prospect than a sure thing.”

There is a potential roadblock.

Cowley noted that the Bulls are “not alone” on Demin, who could go in the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Bulls’ Draft Interest in Egor Demin Noteworthy Amid Josh Giddey Uncertainty

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony compared Demin to Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, another player linked to the Bulls during his pre-draft process. But the similarities to Giddey cannot be ignored.

Their size and skill set could prove redundant on the same team, even with Giddy knocking down a career-best 37.8% from deep

However, Giddey’s restricted free agency looms large.

The Bulls will have the right of first refusal on any outside contract offers he may receive. He is expected to command roughly $30 million annually. Working in the Bulls’ favor, few teams have the cap space needed to offer Giddey enough money to make his current team hesitant.

They could also point to their success helping Giddey develop as a reason to believe he and Demin could one day be on the floor together.

Hope Not Lost for Derik Queen

Queen would address a more immediate need for the Bulls in the draft than Demin. The Bulls have questions with starting center Nikola Vučević. They do have backup Jalen Smith, who signed with the team in free agency in 2024.

But they have failed to find a long-term solution for the position despite showing signs of recognizing it as a need in recent seasons.

According to Cowley, a private workout could get Queen back in the Bulls’ good graces.

Derik Queen GOES OFF against Rutgers dropping a career-high🔥 29 PTS | 9-16 FG | 15 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/zZvaHIx9MQ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 9, 2025

“Queen is a burly big with guard-like handles who dazzles with spin moves, and crafty finishes like his game-winning leaning jumper to send Maryland to the Sweet 16,” O’Connor wrote in March. If he translates his velvet touch to the perimeter he has offensive star upside, though his interior scoring, playmaking chops, and magnetic rebounding alone give him tantalizing potential.”

Keeping Queen on the draft radar with Demin gives the Bulls more options, a wise decision for a team admittedly in the early stages of its retool.