Bulls Linked to ‘Toolsy’ Youngster With Team Ties After Lofty Projection

The Chicago Bulls will pick 12th overall in the 2025 draft, but which direction they go in remains uncertain. Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson provided some clarity, including the Bulls’ preference for a frontcourt player and their interest in Drake Powell.

Powell, a 6-foot-6 swingman out of North Carolina, was “very, very impressive” in his workout with the Bulls. The Bulls already roster one player who starred for the Tar Heels.

The franchise’s greatest icon, Michael Jordan, is also a product of the program.

“I do know that they would prefer to draft somebody in the frontcourt or a wing. And if you do go guard route, it’s going to be a big guard. Big guard with some positional size, or a guard that could play in multiple positions. One guy… that actually is rising a little bit with draft talk, … is Drake Powell, the toolsy prospect out of North Carolina,” Johnson reported on “The Chicago Lead” on May 28.

“It’s early. We’ll see where this goes. But I know that the Bulls were, from what I’m told, impressed with his first workout at the Advocate Center.”

Powell was projected as a top-10 pick at one point before a quiet season at UNC.

Drake Powell is someone every NBA team will want to kick the tires in the pre-draft process. 19-year-old, one-time projected top-10 pick who shot 38% for 3, defends and is a smart passer. Didn't have a productive season at UNC, and needs to improve his handle and aggressiveness. https://t.co/WUZtfCnJgX pic.twitter.com/rqB9laEshf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 23, 2025

“Powell has a chiseled frame that he uses to barrel into defenders at the rim and to contain opponents when he’s on defense.” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor wrote in March. “He’s a switch-everything defender who plays with a high motor, and if his spot-up jumper translates he checks all the boxes to be a 3-and-D role player at a minimum.”

Powell averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for the Tar Heels in 2024-25.

Listed at 6-foot-6, he shot 37.9% from beyond the arc and upped his scoring output to 8.1 PPG during conference play. He also received an ominous comparison from O’Connor: Patrick Williams.

The Bulls selected Williams No. 4 overall in 2024, and they signed him to a five-year, $90 million contract extension in 2024, but his career has been a disappointment through five seasons.

Drake Powell has ‘Interesting Ties’ to Bulls

The Bulls own the No. 45 overall pick thanks to the three-team trade involving the San Antonio Spurs that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings, which could put them in play for Powell.

Johnson previously reported that the Bulls could indeed add another guard to their current glut.

.@KCJHoop isn’t ruling out the Bulls drafting a guard at No. 12 and says any position is on the table 👀 pic.twitter.com/7rULfdWF34 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) May 28, 2025

That would team Powell up with Coby White, whose basketball footsteps he has followed and whom he already knows.

Johnson went through those “interesting ties.”

“Not only did he play at North Carolina … following Coby White, but also played for Chris Paul’s AAU team, CP3. The White family and Drake Powell’s family know each other well,” Johnson said. “So, there’s a little bit of a Bulls connection there.”

Powell being the same height as Jordan and a capable three-point shooter like White is fitting for the Bulls, particularly with trade rumors swirling around the current top 2-guard in Chicago.

Coby White Contract Situation Sparking Trade Speculation

The Bulls selected White with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He is the last player on the roster from before executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas assumed control in 2021.

White is entering the final year of a three-year, $36 million contract he signed in 2023, a deal which he has outplayed in the two years since, averaging a 20.4/4.5/3.7 line in 2024-25.

Coby was in his bag all season 🎒 3 minutes of @CobyWhite getting buckets: pic.twitter.com/XDmiAdbl6L — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 21, 2025

That has led to speculation that White could hit the trade block this offseason.

However, Karnišovas’ comments from the end of the season could prove informative about the Bulls’ plans for White. The executive emphasized a desire to improve around White, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis.

“I think that we always going to be looking how to improve this roster by adding a … high-caliber player. At the same time, I would not put any limitations on this roster or on the way Coby’s been playing or the way Josh has been playing, Karnišovas told reporters in April. “I think those players have a chance of playing on a very high level. So, we constantly going to be looking for ways to improve from year to year.”