Bulls Exec Was Denied Opportunity to Make All-In Trade for 5-Time All-NBA Star

The Chicago Bulls have no plans to tank and remain willing to go all-in on a blockbuster trade for the right star. That star may have even been Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić, had the Bulls ever received the opportunity.

The Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis in a clandestine transaction that left many around the league perturbed that they were left out.

Count Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas in that group.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley on May 25, the Bulls’ chief exec “would have offered anyone and everyone” to the Mavericks for Doncic. Cowley conceded that the Lakers’ offer of Davis was still better for what the Mavericks sought than the Bulls could offer.

Luka, are you SERIOUS?! pic.twitter.com/sHxz6heW30 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 6, 2025

Doncic is a five-time All-Star and All-NBA selection, a former scoring champion, and was the Rookie of the Year in 2018-19. The Mavericks’ decision to trade the 26-year-old superstar shook the NBA world.

It is easy to suggest the Bulls would have made a bid to trade for Dončić. But Cowley says that, despite the lofty standard, the Bulls would make similar concessions for other stars.

Bulls Face Stark Reality of Trade Assets

Cowley also noted that the Bulls hold a similar stance on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, they face similar hurdles in the form of competing interests from rival teams.

The Bulls would “only benefit” from an Antetokounmpo trade by his leaving the Eastern Conference, in Cowley’s estimation, with the beat writer calling the idea of the two-time MVP and NBA champion landing with the Bulls “a punch line at best.”

Antetokounmpo once caused a stir by suggesting he could envision himself playing for the Bulls down the line. However, he has often reaffirmed his commitment to the Bucks in the time since then, even if not as fervently as he once did.

That still does not account for the Bulls’ lack of assets appealing enough to get a seat at the table, a matter which they must reckon with this offseason.

Bulls’ Roster Assessment Calls for Patient Approach

Cowley’s assessment harkens back to Karnišovas’ message from the end of the season about his plans for the roster going forward, asking for “patience” from fans.

“We’re in the first year of that transition. I thought that the way we finished the year shows some promise. It’s hard to win games in this league, and to finish 15-5, yeah, it’s not a victory lap. But, I think there’s some positives,” Karnišovas told reporters in April.

“I think we got to keep on building on this group by adding another player in the lottery, by going to free agency and adding another piece. And, obviously, going in the summer, that’s when the players get better. So, hopefully our young group will focus this summer on getting better and come back so we can make another jump next year.”

Stacey King drops his Chicago Bulls player awards🏆 MVP: Coby White

DPOY: Matas Buzelis

OPOY: Coby White

Most Improved: Julian Phillips

Top Playmaker: Josh Giddey

Best Teammate: Jevon Carter Agree or Disagree?👀👀 OUT NOW: https://t.co/d1g3DxrDCq pic.twitter.com/dY23keo10V — Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast (@gimmehotsauce21) May 13, 2025

Doncic would have fit Karnišovas’ vision.

Antetokounmpo’s inclusion in Cowley’s report ahead of the player’s age-31 season suggests the scope is wider than simply youth. Karnišovas’ comments suggest a more organic approach.