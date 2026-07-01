Chicago Bulls’ Key Contract Details With Norman Powell Revealed

When the Chicago Bulls officially ink the veteran All-Star Norman Powell to a new deal, the NBA veteran is expected to have a short-term, “balloon-style” deal, according to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer.

In the end, Powell could end up traded before the conclusion of the 2026-2027 NBA season, or he could be a free agent again as early as next season.

Per Fischer, Powell has a second-year team option on the contract.

If Powell plays out the entire contract, he will make $45 million.

Chicago Bulls Add Norman Powell For 2026-2027

The 33-year-old guard is coming off the best season of his career.

During a one-year run with the Miami Heat, Powell put together an All-Star campaign.

The veteran sharpshooter has been on quite the run since becoming a full-time starter in the NBA.

When Powell played out his final season with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2024-2025, he shot 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from deep, averaging 21.8 points per game.

After the Clippers traded Powell to the Heat, he started all but six of the 58 games he played. Powell shot 47.0% from the field and 38.0% from three. Powell averaged 21.7 points per game, along with 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

The Bulls are in the early stages of a rebuild. While Powell is at a win-now stage of his career, the veteran guard secured a healthy payday and can be one of the seasoned vets on a young Bulls team.

Later on down the line, the Bulls could move Powell. If they don’t have a trade worth making, the team will still have an opportunity to save money by declining the option.

It’s unclear what the long-term future holds for Powell, but for the time being, he’s going to begin the 2026-2027 NBA season in Bulls red.