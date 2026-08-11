Former Chicago Bulls Forward Officially Leaves NBA to Play in Japan

Another player has officially left the NBA to play overseas next season.

Former Chicago Bulls forward Lachlan Olbrich has signed with Tokyo Alvark of the B.League in Japan, as per ESPN’s Olgun Uluc.

Olbrich will be among the highest-paid foreign players in the B.League next season. He is set to play under coach Ryan Richman, whom Uluc called “one of the best young coaches” not in the NBA.

The 22-year-old Australian star revealed that Richman was among the reasons for why he signed with Tokyo Alvark.

“The main thing that made Tokyo Alvark so appealing was getting the chance to work with Ryan Richman,” Olbrich said. “He’s got a lot of confidence in my abilities, but also in my potential, so I believe he’s going to help put me on the right path to get back to the NBA, which is where I feel I belong.

“I’ve always had an interest in the amazing culture and lifestyle in Japan, so I’m excited to now get to experience everything the country and league has to offer.”

Richman previously served as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards. He’s also an assistant for the Japan men’s national basketball team.

Lachlan Olbrich’s Career

Four years after turning pro in Australia, Lachlan Olbrich entered the 2025 NBA draft. Olbrich was selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls and signed a two-way contract.

In 37 games as a rookie, Olbrich averaged 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor. He also appeared in seven games for the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League. He put up 17.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 58.6% shooting from the field.

Olbrich signed with the Golden State Warriors before the Summer League. He was reportedly considered for one of the Warriors’ two-way spot, as per HoopsRumors. However, he chose a guaranteed contract in Japan.

The Australian forward joins other former NBA players in Japan, such as Yuta Watanabe, Sekou Doumbouya and Stanley Johnson. One of his teammates is eight-year NBA veteran big man Frank Kaminsky.

Chicago Bulls This Offseason

In addition to Lachlan Olbrich, the Chicago Bulls also lost several other players like Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton, Yuki Kawamura and Mouhamadou Gueye. Simons signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Sexton joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kawamura played for the Indiana Pacers in the Summer League, but he ended up signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Gueye was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a four-team deal.

Nevertheless, the Bulls made quite a splash this offseason. They got Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain in the draft, acquired Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets and signed free agent All-Star Norman Powell.