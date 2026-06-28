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Lakers’ 5-Time NBA Champ Gets Honest About Bulls’ Caleb Wilson

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2026 NBA Draft - Round One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Caleb Wilson poses on the red carpet prior to Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

After the Chicago Bulls selected Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the rebuilding organization received a lot of support for their decision to draft the North Carolina standout.

The former Los Angeles Lakers champion, Derek Fisher, was extremely complimentary of Wilson and the Bulls, following the draft.

Lakers’ 5-Time NBA Champ Gets Honest About Bulls’ Caleb Wilson

Chicago Bulls Introduce 2026 Draft Picks

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 26: Chicago Bulls first round draft picks Caleb Wilson poses for a portrait after a press conference at Advocate Center on June 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

“Caleb Wilson could be the best player in the entire [draft],” Fisher said on 104.3 The Score on June 24.

“He can do everything, man. He can really do everything. Seriously, you could drop him onto any NBA team today, and he’s going to help you win. Period.”

Fisher also added that while he understands the three selections in front of Wilson (AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cam Boozer), the five-time NBA Champion sees “a combination of all three” of those players in him.

Caleb Wilson’s Journey To The Bulls

North Carolina v VCU

GettyGREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA – MARCH 19: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels react to a play while on the bench during the first half against the VCU Rams in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 19, 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

A former five-star recruit out of Georgia, Wilson went to North Carolina for the 2025-2026 NCAA season. As expected, he was a one-and-done prospect.

In 24 games, Wilson made 57.8% of his shots. He averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Wilson was named First-Team All-ACC, ACC All-Rookie, and was a Second-Team All-American in the NCAA in 2026.

Derek Fisher’s NBA Career

NBA Finals Game 6: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 15: Derek Fisher #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers points in the second half while taking on the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 15, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Many players from the early 2000s-2010s Lakers can spot a franchise-changing player.

Fisher, who played two stints for the Lakers from 1996 to 2010, has been a part of five different title teams. He has appeared in 1,287 regular-season games and left basketball with 259 playoff games under his belt.

While the NBA world understands that the Bulls might not turn into postseason contenders right away with the addition of Williams, Fisher makes it clear that Wilson changes the dynamic of the rebuilding Bulls.

It could only be a matter of time before the Bulls are back in the playoff conversation, and Wilson could very much end up being a driving factor for that once he gets his feet wet in the NBA.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Lakers’ 5-Time NBA Champ Gets Honest About Bulls’ Caleb Wilson

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