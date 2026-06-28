After the Chicago Bulls selected Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the rebuilding organization received a lot of support for their decision to draft the North Carolina standout.

The former Los Angeles Lakers champion, Derek Fisher, was extremely complimentary of Wilson and the Bulls, following the draft.

Lakers’ 5-Time NBA Champ Gets Honest About Bulls’ Caleb Wilson

“Caleb Wilson could be the best player in the entire [draft],” Fisher said on 104.3 The Score on June 24.

“He can do everything, man. He can really do everything. Seriously, you could drop him onto any NBA team today, and he’s going to help you win. Period.”

Fisher also added that while he understands the three selections in front of Wilson (AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cam Boozer), the five-time NBA Champion sees “a combination of all three” of those players in him.

Caleb Wilson’s Journey To The Bulls

A former five-star recruit out of Georgia, Wilson went to North Carolina for the 2025-2026 NCAA season. As expected, he was a one-and-done prospect.

In 24 games, Wilson made 57.8% of his shots. He averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Wilson was named First-Team All-ACC, ACC All-Rookie, and was a Second-Team All-American in the NCAA in 2026.

Derek Fisher’s NBA Career

Many players from the early 2000s-2010s Lakers can spot a franchise-changing player.

Fisher, who played two stints for the Lakers from 1996 to 2010, has been a part of five different title teams. He has appeared in 1,287 regular-season games and left basketball with 259 playoff games under his belt.

While the NBA world understands that the Bulls might not turn into postseason contenders right away with the addition of Williams, Fisher makes it clear that Wilson changes the dynamic of the rebuilding Bulls.

It could only be a matter of time before the Bulls are back in the playoff conversation, and Wilson could very much end up being a driving factor for that once he gets his feet wet in the NBA.