During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic dominated the Chicago Bulls in a March 12 matchup.

After dropping 51 points, Doncic admitted that trash-talking from a player on Chicago’s side motivated him to turn his game up another notch.

On the other side, Matas Buzelis admitted that he was the alleged trash-talker. The forward told the media he probably wouldn’t trash-talk Doncic again.

Fast forward to August, Buzelis admits that he regrets the postgame comment, rather than the trash-talking to Doncic. While talking to NBA legends Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, Buzelis makes it clear that he plans to keep the matchup spicy with trash talk and thoughts of revenge.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic Gets Warning From Bulls Star

“I really don’t care. Like, I’m going to do it again,” Buzelis said on the Cousins podcast. “It was tough. Like, whenever you talk to him, like, he starts really turning it up for real. So I wasn’t going to do it again, but I’m definitely going to do it again. I was giving the political answer, but I don’t really care. I really need my get-back. So, I’ll see him this year.”

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Buzelis added that it’s not personal. As a competitor, he wants to give everybody his best shot, but Doncic certainly served the young veteran some bulletin board material after dropping 51 points on the Bulls and acting as if he wasn’t aware of who Buzelis was.

“He looked at the stat sheet like modest, like he didn’t know who I was. I was like, ‘All right, bro,'” Buzelis added.

When Do The Bulls Face The Lakers Again?

The Lakers and the Bulls won’t meet until January 2, 2027.

After that, they’ll face each other one more time on February 16, 2027. Playing each other just twice each year, it makes it difficult for all of the stars to be healthy in those matchups.

Buzelis obviously looks forward to seeing the Slovenian superstar on the court for the upcoming season, and the off-court discussion just adds more hype to the matchup.