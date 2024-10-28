Zach LaVine Delivers Reality Check After Bulls Lose Home Opener

At 1-2, Zach Lavine and the Chicago Bulls are on track to keep their 2025 first-round draft pick that is owed to the San Antonio Spurs. It is a disappointing start for the players in the locker room, though; one they know could have significant ramifications.

Their most recent came at the hands of former Bull Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who came away with the 114-95 victory.

LaVine was candid about one key area that went wrong: the Bulls’ 26 turnovers.

“We have to do a better job, especially myself,” LaVine said, per Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson on October 26.

The Thunder finished the night with 26 forced turnovers and 15 steals

The Bulls’ 26 turnovers led to 21 points for OKC. Caruso had 2 steals to go with 2 blocks and 2 rebounds. The Thunder did not need any more points than that from Caruso despite shooting 42.1% from the field and going 8-for-40 from beyond the arc.

Coby White Echoes Zach LaVine’s Sentiments After Bulls’ Loss

LaVine’s remarks come after teammate Ayo Dosunmu called their season-opening loss to the New Orleans Pelicans a “worst-case scenario” after they blew their seven-point lead in the third quarter and, ultimately, the game.

“Turning the ball over is the absolute worst thing we can compound that with, because we’re playing so fast,” Dosunmu said, per The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry on October 23. “We’re running up and down, so now we’re turning the ball over and it’s just compounding. … We can’t do that. We’ve got to just take care of the ball.”

Coby White, who had 9 points one night after dropping 35 points in a win, pointed to miscues.

“They’re physical defensively. But I think a lot of it was self-inflicted. Just playing kind of too, too fast. We want to play fast but we were playing too fast. And I think a lot it was turnovers that we either – we just lost the ball or – you know stuff like that. Or we’d try and throw passes to somebody and we threw it over their head. Stuff like that,” White told reporters in the locker room postgame.

“I feel like we’ve contributed a lot to the loss as a team. And then I feel like anytime a team going into a game, you got 26 turnovers, you’re probably gonna lose the game.”

Dosunmu had 2 turnovers in the outing while White had 3. They were on the lower end for the team. Giddey had 4 and LaVine posted a team-high 7 giveaways.

Zach LaVine Continues to Rebuild Trade Value

LaVine and Co. shot 34.8% overall and went 15-for-53 from deep. LaVine finished the contest with 22 points, a season-low, shooting 46.2% from the floor which is also his lowest mark in 2024-25.

However, his 4-for-9 clip from downtown was his best of the young campaign.

That is another positive step towards the Bulls’ plans to trade the two-time All-Star as they forge on with their youth movement. His attitude is right and he is producing (24.7 PPG, 47.8% 3P).

LaVine still has two years and nearly $95 million left on his five-year, $215.1 million contract with a $48.9 million player option for the final season. That will likely continue to serve as a hurdle the Bulls must clear in trade negotiations.

But LaVine’s continued production could eventually be enough to tempt a desperate team.