Gearing up for the official start of NBA free agency, the Chicago Bulls are weighing plenty of options with their loaded cap situation.

As time plays out, the Bulls continue to see their list of free agent and trade targets grow. Now, you can add Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter Max Strus to the list.

Chicago Bulls Linked To Cavs’ $62 Million Player Before NBA Free Agency

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bulls fans have to “keep an eye” on Max Strus as a trade target.

Last week, word got out of Cleveland that the veteran was shaping up to be a possible trade candidate.

It appears that the Bulls are looking into possibly adding Strus, who is playing out the final season of his deal.

Max Strus’ Contract

When Strus was leaving the Miami Heat, he signed a four-year contract before a sign-and-trade with the Cavs was done. The deal was worth $62.2 million.

Heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season, Strus is set to make $16.6 million. Next year, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

Max Strus’ NBA Career

Coming out of DePaul in 2019, Strus didn’t find any luck getting drafted.

After going undrafted, Strus joined the Boston Celtics on a two-way deal. He was waived by the Celtics before the start of his rookie season. The Bulls acquired Strus on a two-way contract.

When he was with the Bulls, Strus appeared in two games. He averaged 3.1 minutes on the court.

In the following year, the Miami Heat inked Strus to a training camp deal, before giving him a standard contract.

Strus ended up spending three seasons with the Heat, playing a key role on their team.

During a three-year stretch with the Heat, Strus averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

After making it to Cleveland, Strus played in 132 games over three seasons. He produced averages of 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He shot 36.8% from three over that time.