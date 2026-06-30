MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 08: A detailed view of the Cleveland Cavaliers shorts logo at Target Center on January 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves beat the Cavaliers 131-122. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)
Gearing up for the official start of NBA free agency, the Chicago Bulls are weighing plenty of options with their loaded cap situation.
As time plays out, the Bulls continue to see their list of free agent and trade targets grow. Now, you can add Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter Max Strus to the list.
Chicago Bulls Linked To Cavs’ $62 Million Player Before NBA Free Agency
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 28: Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is double teamed by Dalen Terry #25 and Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on February 28, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Last week, word got out of Cleveland that the veteran was shaping up to be a possible trade candidate.
It appears that the Bulls are looking into possibly adding Strus, who is playing out the final season of his deal.
Max Strus’ Contract
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 23: Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
When Strus was leaving the Miami Heat, he signed a four-year contract before a sign-and-trade with the Cavs was done. The deal was worth $62.2 million.
Heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season, Strus is set to make $16.6 million. Next year, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.
Max Strus’ NBA Career
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 23: Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Ayo Dosunmu #12 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Coming out of DePaul in 2019, Strus didn’t find any luck getting drafted.
After going undrafted, Strus joined the Boston Celtics on a two-way deal. He was waived by the Celtics before the start of his rookie season. The Bulls acquired Strus on a two-way contract.
When he was with the Bulls, Strus appeared in two games. He averaged 3.1 minutes on the court.
In the following year, the Miami Heat inked Strus to a training camp deal, before giving him a standard contract.
Strus ended up spending three seasons with the Heat, playing a key role on their team.
During a three-year stretch with the Heat, Strus averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
After making it to Cleveland, Strus played in 132 games over three seasons. He produced averages of 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He shot 36.8% from three over that time.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Gearing up for the official start of NBA free agency, the Chicago Bulls are weighing plenty of options with their loaded cap situation. As time plays out, the Bulls continue to see their list of free agent and trade targets grow. Now, you can add Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter Max Strus to the list. Chicago Bulls […]