Chicago Bulls Get Linked To Ex-Warriors Champ Before NBA Free Agency

With Jonathan Kuminga set to hit the NBA free agency market as an unrestricted player for the first time, the veteran forward could get interest from the Chicago Bulls.

According to The Stein Line, Kuminga’s status as a free agent gives the Bulls a fair shot at acquiring the one-time NBA champion.

Ahead of the June 29 deadline for Kuminga’s team option, the Hawks reportedly shopped the forward in the trade market. After failing to find a deal, the Hawks made sure they didn’t owe Kuminga $24.3 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

After signing a $46.8 million contract with the Golden State Warriors last season, Kuminga makes just $23.7 million from it. Now, he could cash in with a cap-rich team like the Bulls.

“The Bulls are likewise expected to show interest in Jonathan Kuminga after Atlanta proved unable to find a workable Kuminga trade Monday. The Hawks ultimately declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option for next season to make him an unrestricted free agent when faced with Monday’s 5 PM ET deadline,” Jake Fischer wrote.

Along with the Bulls, Kuminga was linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jonathan Kuminga’s NBA Career

The 23-year-old forward entered the NBA in 2021.

During the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga was the seventh-overall pick for the Warriors. He skipped the NCAA path and played for the NBA G League Ignite program before it shut down.

As a rookie, Kuminga came off the bench for a championship-winning Warriors team. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 70 games.

Kuminga ended up playing five seasons with the Warriors. In 278 games, he averaged 22.1 minutes on the court. Shooting 50.3% from the field and 33.1% from deep, Kuminga averaged 12.5 points per game before the Warriors traded him to the Hawks.

With the Hawks, Kuminga came off the bench for all but one of his 16 appearances. Kuminga shot 47.6% from the field and 34.6% from three to produce 12.3 points per game. In addition to his scoring, Kuminga racked up 2.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.