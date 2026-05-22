Chicago Bulls Listed as Potential Suitor for $215 Million Reunion

Being on a rebuilding timeline, the Chicago Bulls are likely to look into taking on some expiring veterans as a salary dump in 2026-2027.

On a list of potential candidates to end up in Chicago for the year is a familiar name in Zach LaVine.

Elias Schuster of On SI suggested that LaVine could go back to Illinois to play out the final season of the contract he initially signed with the Bulls.

The Case For Zach LaVine’s Return To The Chicago Bulls

“The Kings fully control all but one of their future first-round picks. If Bryson Graham could get his hands on one of those, it would feel like a major win. Aside from their one trip to the postseason with De’Aaron Fox, this is a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2005-06,” Schuster explained.

While the suggestion sounds “too ridiculous to happen,” it’s not exactly far-fetched. The Kings will soon have to accept that they need to cut ties with some of their expensive veterans–two of them coming from the Bulls in DeMar DeRozan and LaVine.

If the Kings want to move the $48.9 million salary they owe LaVine, they just might have to throw in some sweetening assets, which would be a helpful move for the rebuilding Bulls.

LaVine played some quality seasons for the Bulls, even if that era didn’t include a ton of winning. The veteran forward earned his first and only All-Star appearances in 2021 and 2022.

Over eight years, LaVine played in over 400 games for the Bulls. He posted averages of 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. The veteran forward shot 47.4% from the field and knocked down 39.0% of his attempts from three.

LaVine’s recent run with the Sacramento Kings was a down year. In 39 games, the veteran forward shot 47.9% from the field and 39.0% from three, averaging 19.2 points. He also produced 2.8 rebounds per game, along with 2.3 assists per game.

The 12-year veteran could use another fresh start. Being on the final year of his contract (the player option deadline is June 29), LaVine is an obvious candidate for the Kings to move. While the Bulls might not be eager to bring him back on the roster, their rebuilding status simply makes them a salary-dump destination.