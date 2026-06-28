The Chicago Bulls are going to enter the NBA Summer League missing one of their developmental prospects.

According to Olgun Uluc of ESPN, Lachlan Olbrich is set to join the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas, Nevada, this summer.

Barring any unexpected changes, the 22-year-old is set to move on.

Chicago Bulls Lose 22-Year-Old Big Man To Golden State Warriors

The Australian center joined the Bulls during the 2025 NBA Draft.

Although he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, Olbrich was traded to the Bulls after becoming the 55th overall pick.

The Bulls retained Olbrich with a two-way contract. His first Summer League run was with the Bulls last year.

Amid a rebuilding year, which included a change in-season, Olbrich benefited with an average of 9.3 minutes on the main roster.

Olbrich appeared in 37 games, even starting two matchups. While on the court, Olbrich shot 46.8% from the field, scoring 2.4 points per game.

The young center came down with 3.0 rebounds per game, and dished out 1.1 assists per matchup.

What’s Next For The Bulls?

The center position was in need of an upgrade heading into the offseason for the Bulls.

Recently, the Bulls traded for the Brooklyn Nets center, Nic Claxton, in a three-team deal with the Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Olbrich would’ve had a shot at increasing his playing time in Chicago for next year, but he’s going to get a fresh start. While Olbrich won’t wear Bulls red in July, his future is still in question.

A training camp contract doesn’t guarantee a future home. After the Warriors compete in Vegas, Olbrich could still be searching for a new deal if the Warriors don’t offer one. The Bulls should keep an eye on their former two-way.