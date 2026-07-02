The Chicago Bulls will lose another key guard in NBA free agency.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran Anfernee Simons is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The deal is expected to be for a total of $12.3 million. The second season is a player option for Simons.

Chicago Bulls Lose 27-Year-Old Star Guard In NBA Free Agency

Simons didn’t get much time with the Bulls.

Heading into the 2026 NBA trade deadline, Chicago and the Boston Celtics worked on swapping out Nikola Vucevic for Simons.

At the time, Simons wrapped up a 49-game stint with the Boston Celtics.

While averaging 24.5 minutes on the court, Simons shot 44.0% from the field and averaged 14.2 points per game. He also averaged 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

After Simons joined the Bulls, he played in just six games due to injury. The veteran guard averaged 28.4 minutes on the court, shooting 43.8% from the field.

Simons averaged 15.2 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Heading into the offseason, the Bulls were expected to consider bringing Simons back. However, it seems Chicago’s interest wasn’t as high as the notable suitors on Simons’ list.

According to Marc Stein, Simons was offered a richer deal from the Sixers over the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Since the start of free agency, the Bulls were hardly linked to a potential reunion with their mid-season trade acquisition.