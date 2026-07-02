CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: A general view of the center court logo prior to the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on October 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Chicago Bulls will lose another key guard in NBA free agency.
The deal is expected to be for a total of $12.3 million. The second season is a player option for Simons.
Chicago Bulls Lose 27-Year-Old Star Guard In NBA Free Agency
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Ben Saraf #77 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball as Anfernee Simons #22 of the Chicago Bulls defends in the first half at Barclays Center on February 09, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
Simons didn’t get much time with the Bulls.
Heading into the 2026 NBA trade deadline, Chicago and the Boston Celtics worked on swapping out Nikola Vucevic for Simons.
At the time, Simons wrapped up a 49-game stint with the Boston Celtics.
While averaging 24.5 minutes on the court, Simons shot 44.0% from the field and averaged 14.2 points per game. He also averaged 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Anfernee Simons #22 of the Chicago Bulls warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on February 09, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
After Simons joined the Bulls, he played in just six games due to injury. The veteran guard averaged 28.4 minutes on the court, shooting 43.8% from the field.
Simons averaged 15.2 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Heading into the offseason, the Bulls were expected to consider bringing Simons back. However, it seems Chicago’s interest wasn’t as high as the notable suitors on Simons’ list.
GettySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – DECEMBER 30: Anfernee Simons #4 of the Boston Celtics drives around Walter Clayton Jr. #13 of the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center on December 30, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Since the start of free agency, the Bulls were hardly linked to a potential reunion with their mid-season trade acquisition.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Chicago Bulls will lose another key guard in NBA free agency. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran Anfernee Simons is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-2027 NBA season. The deal is expected to be for a total of $12.3 million. The second season is a player option for Simons. Chicago Bulls Lose […]