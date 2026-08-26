Chicago Bulls Lose Out On 24-Year-Old Trade Target For Now

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Bennedict Mathurin #9 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)
The Chicago Bulls had their eyes on the veteran guard Bennedict Mathurin for quite some time.
The rebuilding squad was viewed as a potential landing spot for the ex-Indiana Pacers standout, but Mathurin has answers about his future, and it doesn’t involve the Windy City.
Chicago Bulls Lose Out On 24-Year Old Trade Target
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 19: Bennedict Mathurin #9 of the Los Angeles Clippers throws an autographed ball to fans after defeating the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome on February 19, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images)
The veteran is getting a surprisingly low AAV, compared to what his rumored asking price was during the free agency process.
Don’t Rule Out Mathurin Long-Term
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Bennedict Mathurin #9 of the Los Angeles Clippers prepares to shoots the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Intuit Dome on March 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)
The Bulls won’t get Mathurin right now, but don’t rule them out long-term.
If Chicago truly has interest in the veteran guard, he could be available as early as the 2026-2027 NBA trade deadline. Depending on how the Pelicans shake out, they might find themselves right back in a position where teams are viewing them as sellers. Mathurin’s trade restriction will be lifted on December 15.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers shoots a three pointer over Matas Buzelis #14 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on December 05, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Even if Mathurin sees the upcoming season through, his second season is a player option. If he wants a fresh start–or feels like he outplayed a $8.1 million salary–Mathurin could simply become a free agent once again.
The Bulls simply have to keep an eye on Mathurin at this time. Throughout his career, the veteran guard has shot 44.2% from the field and produced averages of 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Chicago Bulls had their eyes on the veteran guard Bennedict Mathurin for quite some time. The rebuilding squad was viewed as a potential landing spot for the ex-Indiana Pacers standout, but Mathurin has answers about his future, and it doesn’t involve the Windy City. Chicago Bulls Lose Out On 24-Year Old Trade Target According […]