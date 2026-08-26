Chicago Bulls Lose Out On 24-Year-Old Trade Target For Now

The Chicago Bulls had their eyes on the veteran guard Bennedict Mathurin for quite some time.

The rebuilding squad was viewed as a potential landing spot for the ex-Indiana Pacers standout, but Mathurin has answers about his future, and it doesn’t involve the Windy City.

Chicago Bulls Lose Out On 24-Year Old Trade Target

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans are signing Mathurin to a two-year deal worth $16 million.

The veteran is getting a surprisingly low AAV, compared to what his rumored asking price was during the free agency process.

Don’t Rule Out Mathurin Long-Term

The Bulls won’t get Mathurin right now, but don’t rule them out long-term.

If Chicago truly has interest in the veteran guard, he could be available as early as the 2026-2027 NBA trade deadline. Depending on how the Pelicans shake out, they might find themselves right back in a position where teams are viewing them as sellers. Mathurin’s trade restriction will be lifted on December 15.

Even if Mathurin sees the upcoming season through, his second season is a player option. If he wants a fresh start–or feels like he outplayed a $8.1 million salary–Mathurin could simply become a free agent once again.

The Bulls simply have to keep an eye on Mathurin at this time. Throughout his career, the veteran guard has shot 44.2% from the field and produced averages of 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.