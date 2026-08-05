Ex-Bulls Guard Mac McClung ‘Negotiating’ With New Team

Another Chicago Bulls free agent could soon come off the board. According to a report from Chema de Lucas, the veteran guard Mac McClung is “negotiating” a deal with a Spain-based club, FIATC Girona.

The 27-year-old guard just spent the past season playing with the Bulls on a two-way contract. He split time with the primary roster and its NBA G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

Mac McClung’s NBA Career

After runs in the NCAA with Georgetown and Texas Tech, McClung entered the NBA in 2021.

The standout guard went undrafted. He started his pro career in the G League, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers‘ affiliate.

The Bulls were the first team to bring him on in December 2021. McClung landed a 10-day contract, and he picked up another one for a 20-day run with the club.

McClung appeared in one game for the Bulls during that time, seeing the court for just three minutes.

He would later get a two-way contract with the Lakers before becoming a free agent again the following summer. Although McClung spent the summer of 2022 playing for the Golden State Warriors, he didn’t make the final roster.

McClung continued his G League career with the Philadelphia 76ers‘ affiliate. They eventually signed him to a two-way deal. McClung won his first Slam Dunk Contest with the 76ers.

Over the next couple of seasons, McClung had runs with the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers before getting back to the Bulls for a second stint.

Last season, McClung appeared in eight games for Chicago, averaging 12.6 minutes of action. He shot 39.0% from the field, producing 6.0 points per game. He also dished out 1.1 assists per game.

During the G League regular season, McClung appeared in 29 games. He produced a career-high 31.8 points per game, along with 7.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds.