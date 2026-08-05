Ex-Bulls Guard Mac McClung ‘Negotiating’ With New Team

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 05: Mac McClung #5 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against Jordan Goodwin #23 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half at the United Center on April 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)
Another Chicago Bulls free agent could soon come off the board. According to a report from Chema de Lucas, the veteran guard Mac McClung is “negotiating” a deal with a Spain-based club, FIATC Girona.
The 27-year-old guard just spent the past season playing with the Bulls on a two-way contract. He split time with the primary roster and its NBA G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.
Mac McClung’s NBA Career
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 10: Head coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls gives instructions to Mac McClung #5 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the United Center on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
After runs in the NCAA with Georgetown and Texas Tech, McClung entered the NBA in 2021.
The standout guard went undrafted. He started his pro career in the G League, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers‘ affiliate.
The Bulls were the first team to bring him on in December 2021. McClung landed a 10-day contract, and he picked up another one for a 20-day run with the club.
McClung appeared in one game for the Bulls during that time, seeing the court for just three minutes.
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Mac McClung #8 of the Orlando Magic reacts after a dunk during the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Chase Center on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
He would later get a two-way contract with the Lakers before becoming a free agent again the following summer. Although McClung spent the summer of 2022 playing for the Golden State Warriors, he didn’t make the final roster.
McClung continued his G League career with the Philadelphia 76ers‘ affiliate. They eventually signed him to a two-way deal. McClung won his first Slam Dunk Contest with the 76ers.
Over the next couple of seasons, McClung had runs with the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers before getting back to the Bulls for a second stint.
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Mac McClung #8 of the Orlando Magic poses with the trophy after winning the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Chase Center on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Last season, McClung appeared in eight games for Chicago, averaging 12.6 minutes of action. He shot 39.0% from the field, producing 6.0 points per game. He also dished out 1.1 assists per game.
During the G League regular season, McClung appeared in 29 games. He produced a career-high 31.8 points per game, along with 7.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Another Chicago Bulls free agent could soon come off the board. According to a report from Chema de Lucas, the veteran guard Mac McClung is “negotiating” a deal with a Spain-based club, FIATC Girona. The 27-year-old guard just spent the past season playing with the Bulls on a two-way contract. He split time with the […]