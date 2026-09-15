Chicago Bulls Make Major Announcement Ahead of New Season

The Chicago Bulls announced their official coaching staff for the 2026-27 NBA season on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Bulls confirmed head coach Tiago Splitter’s staff, which included the recently retired Taj Gibson, who is going to be an assistant coach.

Gibson joins fellow assistants Wes Unseld Jr., Blake Ahearn, Jamelle McMillan, Rex Kalamian, Jordan Brink and Jonah Herscu.

Martin Rancik, Pete Crawford and LD Williams will be the player development coaches, while the video department includes Jeremiah Bonsu, Micah Burno, Brandon Leftwich, Delvon Johnson and Jayden Hardway.

Taj Gibson Joins Chicago Bulls Staff After Retirement

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Taj Gibson confirmed his retirement from pro basketball after 17 years in the NBA.

Gibson confirmed that he’s beginning a new chapter while also mentioning the Chicago Bulls in his farewell message. He played for multiple teams in his career, but the Bulls were the only special shout-out.

“Today is a very emotional day for me,” Gibson wrote. “After 17 seasons in the NBA, I can honestly say I gave this game everything I had. Basketball gave me the opportunity to live a dream. As a kid from Brooklyn, NY, I was lucky to get a chance to display my talent on the biggest stage. From Fort Greene Projects to USC, to the Chicago Bulls, and every team and city that came after, I’m grateful for every moment, every teammate, every coach, and every person who believed in me.”

Gibson also thanked his family, friends, teammates, coaches, his agent, the NBA, NBPA, and most importantly, the fans for being part of his journey.

In addition to the Bulls, Gibson suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired him this offseason, but he was waived.

Bulls This Offseason

The Chicago Bulls made plenty of changes this offseason.

Bryson Graham was named executive vice president of basketball operations, while Billy Donovan stepped down as head coach.

Graham hired Tiago Splitter, who led the Portland Trail Blazers to the playoffs last season as the interim coach. He also drafted Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain, acquired Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets and signed Norman Powell in free agency.

The Bulls are not expected to be championship contenders in a stacked Eastern Conference next season.

However, they could make some noise with their young core that also features Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

ESPN insiders predicted the Bulls to have a record of 31-51 next season, which is the same as their record last season.