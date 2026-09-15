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Chicago Bulls Make Major Announcement Ahead of New Season

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Chicago Bulls, Taj Gibson
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: A general view of the center court logo prior to the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on October 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls announced their official coaching staff for the 2026-27 NBA season on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Bulls confirmed head coach Tiago Splitter’s staff, which included the recently retired Taj Gibson, who is going to be an assistant coach.

Gibson joins fellow assistants Wes Unseld Jr., Blake Ahearn, Jamelle McMillan, Rex Kalamian, Jordan Brink and Jonah Herscu.

Martin Rancik, Pete Crawford and LD Williams will be the player development coaches, while the video department includes Jeremiah Bonsu, Micah Burno, Brandon Leftwich, Delvon Johnson and Jayden Hardway.

Taj Gibson Joins Chicago Bulls Staff After Retirement

Taj Gibson
GettyTaj Gibson #22 of the Chicago Bulls rebounds against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on December 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Taj Gibson confirmed his retirement from pro basketball after 17 years in the NBA.

Gibson confirmed that he’s beginning a new chapter while also mentioning the Chicago Bulls in his farewell message. He played for multiple teams in his career, but the Bulls were the only special shout-out.

“Today is a very emotional day for me,” Gibson wrote. “After 17 seasons in the NBA, I can honestly say I gave this game everything I had. Basketball gave me the opportunity to live a dream. As a kid from Brooklyn, NY, I was lucky to get a chance to display my talent on the biggest stage. From Fort Greene Projects to USC, to the Chicago Bulls, and every team and city that came after, I’m grateful for every moment, every teammate, every coach, and every person who believed in me.”

Taj Gibson
GettyFormer Chicago Bulls player Taj Gibson speaks to the audience during a ceremony retiring Derrick Rose’s #1 jersey at the United Center on January 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Gibson also thanked his family, friends, teammates, coaches, his agent, the NBA, NBPA, and most importantly, the fans for being part of his journey.

In addition to the Bulls, Gibson suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired him this offseason, but he was waived.

Bulls This Offseason

Chicago Bulls
GettyExecutive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham and newly hired Head Coach Tiago Splitter of the Chicago Bulls pose for photos after their press conference at Advocate Center on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago Bulls made plenty of changes this offseason.

Bryson Graham was named executive vice president of basketball operations, while Billy Donovan stepped down as head coach.

Graham hired Tiago Splitter, who led the Portland Trail Blazers to the playoffs last season as the interim coach. He also drafted Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain, acquired Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets and signed Norman Powell in free agency.

The Bulls are not expected to be championship contenders in a stacked Eastern Conference next season.

However, they could make some noise with their young core that also features Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

ESPN insiders predicted the Bulls to have a record of 31-51 next season, which is the same as their record last season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Chicago Bulls Make Major Announcement Ahead of New Season

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