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Chicago Bulls Announce Major Caleb Wilson Career Decision

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2026 NBA Draft - Player Availability
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Caleb Wilson talks with media during the 2026 NBA draft prospect availability at Lotte New York Palace on June 22, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls picked Caleb Wilson out of North Carolina as the No. 4 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. Many believe Wilson is the next big star in Chicago and is expected to reach great things with the team. 

A day after being drafted by the Bulls, the team announced a major announcement about Wilson’s career. 

According to the Bulls’ social media accounts, Wilson will be wearing the No. 8 jersey number in Chicago. 

It is the same number he wore during his time with North Carolina.

The number is a significant one in Chicago history, as many franchise stars have once worn No. 8 in their tenure with the Bulls. 

NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin wore No. 8 in his final season with the Bulls during the 1985-1986 campaign. 

Former All-Star Zach LaVine also carried No. 8 during his entire tenure with the Bulls from 2017 to early 2025. 

The last player to wear No. 8 in Chicago was pint-sized Yuki Kawamura last season, when he became a fan favorite. 

Caleb Wilson is expected to continue the superstar legacy of No. 8 in Chicago as he is seen to be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. 

Caleb Wilson Has Lofty Hopes For His Career With The Chicago Bulls

2026 NBA Draft - Round One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Caleb Wilson speaks to the media after he is drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Caleb Wilson is not short of confidence. The 19-year-old forward has lofty goals with the Chicago Bulls, saying that he wants to be one of the best players in the sport. 

“I’m just hungry. I’m hungry. I want to be the greatest ever. I feel like it’s not out of my reach. I’ve been blessed to have the height, the athleticism, everything I need to become a great player, so it’s all up to me. So, I’m going to work hard. I’ve been a hard worker. I would do what it takes,” he said when talking to ESPN’s NBA Draft crew.

Wilson is a hyper-athletic forward, standing 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach, who has shown great control and promising defensive chops. 

During his time in North Carolina, Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. He shot 57.8% from the field and 71.3% from the free-throw line.

Caleb Wilson Says Bold Michael Jordan Aspiration

BKN-BULLS-JAZZ-JORDAN-JACKSON

GettyMichael Jordan (L) and Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson (R) Most Valuable Player trophy (L) and the Larry O’Brian trophy (R) 14 June after winning game six of the NBA Finals with the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The Bulls won the game 87-86 to take their sixth NBA championship. AFP PHOTO Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Caleb Wilson has the same path as Michael Jordan, coming from the University of North Carolina to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA.

Now, he wants to be like Mike. In other words, be this generation’s Bulls legend. 

“I want to be the greatest of all time. … Y’all got one of the goats in y’all history, so it’s time for another one,” said Wilson in his interview with The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi.

The Bulls have yet to win an NBA championship since Jordan led them to two three-peats in the 1990s. The team has been looking for its next great franchise star since the now-retired Derrick Rose.

For now, Wilson must walk the talk to live up to his own expectations.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Chicago Bulls Announce Major Caleb Wilson Career Decision

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