Chicago Bulls Announce Major Caleb Wilson Career Decision

The Chicago Bulls picked Caleb Wilson out of North Carolina as the No. 4 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. Many believe Wilson is the next big star in Chicago and is expected to reach great things with the team.

A day after being drafted by the Bulls, the team announced a major announcement about Wilson’s career.

According to the Bulls’ social media accounts, Wilson will be wearing the No. 8 jersey number in Chicago.

It is the same number he wore during his time with North Carolina.

The number is a significant one in Chicago history, as many franchise stars have once worn No. 8 in their tenure with the Bulls.

NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin wore No. 8 in his final season with the Bulls during the 1985-1986 campaign.

Former All-Star Zach LaVine also carried No. 8 during his entire tenure with the Bulls from 2017 to early 2025.

The last player to wear No. 8 in Chicago was pint-sized Yuki Kawamura last season, when he became a fan favorite.

Caleb Wilson is expected to continue the superstar legacy of No. 8 in Chicago as he is seen to be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Caleb Wilson Has Lofty Hopes For His Career With The Chicago Bulls

Caleb Wilson is not short of confidence. The 19-year-old forward has lofty goals with the Chicago Bulls, saying that he wants to be one of the best players in the sport.

“I’m just hungry. I’m hungry. I want to be the greatest ever. I feel like it’s not out of my reach. I’ve been blessed to have the height, the athleticism, everything I need to become a great player, so it’s all up to me. So, I’m going to work hard. I’ve been a hard worker. I would do what it takes,” he said when talking to ESPN’s NBA Draft crew.

Wilson is a hyper-athletic forward, standing 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach, who has shown great control and promising defensive chops.

During his time in North Carolina, Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. He shot 57.8% from the field and 71.3% from the free-throw line.

Caleb Wilson Says Bold Michael Jordan Aspiration

Caleb Wilson has the same path as Michael Jordan, coming from the University of North Carolina to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA.

Now, he wants to be like Mike. In other words, be this generation’s Bulls legend.

“I want to be the greatest of all time. … Y’all got one of the goats in y’all history, so it’s time for another one,” said Wilson in his interview with The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi.

The Bulls have yet to win an NBA championship since Jordan led them to two three-peats in the 1990s. The team has been looking for its next great franchise star since the now-retired Derrick Rose.

For now, Wilson must walk the talk to live up to his own expectations.