Chicago Bulls Make Hiring Decision for Head Coaching Position

The Chicago Bulls have been looking for a head coach for the last few weeks. After Billy Donovan decided to resign, they have been in search of a new man to lead the franchise. It seems that after weeks of searching, they have finally found their man.

According to ESPN’s Sham Charania, the Bulls have decided to hire Tiago Splitter as their new head coach. Splitter was the interim head coach for the Trail Blazers this past season after Chauncey Billups was arrested by the FBI for his alleged role in a betting scandal.

Now, the Bulls have decided to hire Splitter after he did such a good job in Portland.

The Bulls Decide to Hire Tiago Splitter as Their New Head Coach

Splitter did a fantastic job in his lone season as a head coach, leading the Trail Blazers to the playoffs. Portland finished with a 42-40 record after having their head coach get arrested, which is an incredible accomplishment. While they lost in the first round of the playoffs, Splitter proved he can coach.

With this decision made, Chicago can now start figuring out how they want to improve the roster over the offseason. Splitter will have a chance to build a team in his mold, something he was not able to do in Portland. Now, he has a chance to be a big part of how the roster is going to be built.

Splitter decides to leave Portland after several reports emerged that he was receiving well below market value offers from the new Blazers owner, Tom Dundon. It is clear that he felt disrespected after what he did for them, and now he has decided to head to Chicago.

The Bulls have several decisions they need to make with the roster moving forward. They seem to have made the move to rebuild after trading away several guys at the trade deadline. Splitter will give his input on the players he wants to sign and draft.

Chicago has to Figure Out Who to Draft With the Fourth Pick

One of the first things that Splitter will have to decide as the new head coach is who he wants to draft with the fourth pick. Whoever they land at that pick will immediately become the new face of the franchise. It will likely be either Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson.

This past season, the Bulls had the sixth-worst offense in the league. Bringing players in who are offensive-minded will be their priority heading into free agency. Chicago will have a bit of cap space, but not a ton. Figuring out offensive players who fit Splitter’s vision will be atop his board.

Chicago has a new GM and a new coach. After making those moves, they can start to bring in new players. That will start with the NBA Draft next week.