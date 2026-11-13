Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move After Caleb Wilson Injury

The Chicago Bulls are making a roster move after getting some unfortunate news regarding their star forward, Caleb Wilson.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Bulls are planning to sign Orlando Robinson to a deal. He will fill the 15th and final roster spot on the team.

The 26-year-old center has been in the NBA since 2022. Before reaching the league, Robinson played three seasons at Fresno State. He appeared in 90 games in the NCAA, averaging 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game.

During the 2022 NBA Draft, two rounds went by without Robinson getting called on. He started his career with the Miami Heat’s organization. As a rookie, Robinson appeared in 31 games. During his second and final year with the Heat, Robinson played in 36 games for the Heat.

Miami waived Robinson after his sophomore season. In August 2024, he inked a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. He appeared in just nine games with the Kings, and was waived in January 2025.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Robinson signed a 10-day deal with the Toronto Raptors. After multiple 10-day deals, he got a two-way offer from the Raptors. After appearing in 35 games for the Raptors, Robinson found himself waived again.

Last season, Robinson joined the Orlando Magic on a two-way contract. He played in just four games with the Magic’s main roster. Ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season, Robinson joined the Bulls’ NBA G League squad after spending preseason with the team.

In just three games this season, Robinson averaged 13.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.