Following the 2026 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls made a roster move by adding another rookie on a two-way slot.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bulls are going to add Tobe Awaka to the team after he went undrafted through two rounds.

Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move After NBA Draft 2026

Coming out of New York, Awaka planned to play for Tennessee.

During the 2022-2023 NCAA season, Awaka came off the bench in 34 games, seeing the court for 10.3 minutes per game as a freshman.

After seeing a slight minutes increase in his second season, Awaka decided to transfer to Arizona for the 2024-2025 NCAA season.

At first, Awaka was a full-time starter for the Wildcats. During his first run with Arizona, Awaka shot 64.6% from the field, producing 8.0 points per game. He also came down with 7.8 rebounds per game and nearly averaged one block.

Awaka returned to Arizona for the 2025-2026 season to appear in 39 games, but he played a bench role. The forward started in only three games, but played a career-high 20.8 minutes on average.

With increased playing time, Awaka was able to improve his production. He averaged 9.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game.

Chicago Bulls Right Now

Landing on the Bulls can serve as a great opportunity for a player who just went undrafted, like Awaka.

It might be a tough time cracking the rotation, but the Bulls are in the early stages of their rebuild. Therefore, a two-way player has a better shot at getting some minutes outside of the G League. Being on a two-way, Awaka is certain to play with the Bulls’ affiliate squad.

After the 2026 NBA Draft, the Bulls have three new additions to the roster, not including Awaka.

With the fourth pick, the Bulls added Caleb Wilson out of the University of North Carolina.

When the Bulls went on the clock with the No. 15 pick, they selected Dailyn Swain out of Texas. Although the Bulls had two picks in the second round, they didn’t make a selection. Instead, Chicago made two separate trades. One of them, with the Indiana Pacers, netted them the second-year guard, Kam Jones.