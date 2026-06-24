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Chicago Bulls Make Trade With Lakers Before NBA Draft Round 2

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Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 27: A detail of a Chicago Bulls logo during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center on March 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Before the 2026 NBA Draft tips off the second round on Wednesday, June 24, the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers struck a trade.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers sent cash to the Bulls in order to acquire the No. 56 pick. Before the deal, the Bulls held two second-round selections.

The Bulls traded off the second pick they held on the night.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Lakers logo prior to a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Barring any changes, the Bulls are still expected to get a selection. They own the New Orleans Pelicans’ No. 38 pick. They’ll get an opportunity to bring in a third rookie prospect through the draft after a busy night one.

Chicago Bulls Select Caleb Wilson With No. 4

The Bulls’ first selection on Tuesday, June 23, was the University of North Carolina star, Caleb Wilson.

2026 NBA Draft - Round One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Caleb Wilson speaks to the media after he is drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Wilson started 24 games at North Carolina during the 2025-2026 NCAA season. Seeing the court for 31.3 minutes per game, Wilson shot 57.8% from the field and 25.9% from three.

The forward averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game

The selection was far from a surprise, considering Wilson was the favorite from the jump. After the Bulls had a chance to make it official with the UNC star, Chicago went back on the clock just outside of the lottery.

Texas v Gonzaga

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – MARCH 21: Dailyn Swain #3 of the Texas Longhorns waits to check into the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 21, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

With the 15th overall pick, the Bulls picked up the 20-year-old wing out of Texas, Dailyn Swain.

Swain started his college career with two seasons at Xavier. Before his junior year, he transferred to Texas. In 23 games with the Longhorns, Swain averaged 31.1 minutes per game.

While shooting 57.7% from the field, Swain produced 17.7 points per game. Along with his scoring, Swain averaged 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Both players could get an opportunity to play a key role for the Bulls in 2026-2027, as the rebuild continues.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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