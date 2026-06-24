Chicago Bulls Make Trade With Lakers Before NBA Draft Round 2

Before the 2026 NBA Draft tips off the second round on Wednesday, June 24, the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers struck a trade.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers sent cash to the Bulls in order to acquire the No. 56 pick. Before the deal, the Bulls held two second-round selections.

The Bulls traded off the second pick they held on the night.

Barring any changes, the Bulls are still expected to get a selection. They own the New Orleans Pelicans’ No. 38 pick. They’ll get an opportunity to bring in a third rookie prospect through the draft after a busy night one.

Chicago Bulls Select Caleb Wilson With No. 4

The Bulls’ first selection on Tuesday, June 23, was the University of North Carolina star, Caleb Wilson.

Wilson started 24 games at North Carolina during the 2025-2026 NCAA season. Seeing the court for 31.3 minutes per game, Wilson shot 57.8% from the field and 25.9% from three.

The forward averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game

The selection was far from a surprise, considering Wilson was the favorite from the jump. After the Bulls had a chance to make it official with the UNC star, Chicago went back on the clock just outside of the lottery.

With the 15th overall pick, the Bulls picked up the 20-year-old wing out of Texas, Dailyn Swain.

Swain started his college career with two seasons at Xavier. Before his junior year, he transferred to Texas. In 23 games with the Longhorns, Swain averaged 31.1 minutes per game.

While shooting 57.7% from the field, Swain produced 17.7 points per game. Along with his scoring, Swain averaged 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Both players could get an opportunity to play a key role for the Bulls in 2026-2027, as the rebuild continues.