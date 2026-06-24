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Chicago Bulls 21-Year-Old Star Sends Strong Message After Caleb Wilson Pick

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2026 NBA Draft - Round One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Caleb Wilson speaks to the media after he is drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls have fired up an organizational rebuild during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Although many expect the Bulls to be out of playoff contention again in 2026-2027, one of the team’s cornerstone players, Matas Buzelis, has a strong message to the team’s supporters following the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Chicago Bulls 21-Year-Old Star Sends Strong Message After Caleb Wilson Pick

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Matas Buzelis #14 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Shortly after the Bulls made two selections, including the addition of the University of North Carolina star, Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis took to X to amp fans up about the future of the organization.

“Special times are coming to the city of Chicago… just wait #seered,” Buzelis wrote to his followers on Tuesday, June 23.

The Bulls went on the clock with the No. 4 pick after seeing the first three selections play out just as everybody expected.

Chicago continued the trend and matched most mock drafts by grabbing Wilson.

Over 10 picks later, the Bulls went on the clock for the second and final time of the night. Chicago’s front office called on the Texas guard, Dailyn Swain.

Caleb Wilson’s NCAA Career

North Carolina v Georgia Tech

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 31: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after their 91-75 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hank McCamish Pavilion on January 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old forward was a five-star recruit for UNC.

Before missing a chunk of the 2025-2026 NCAA season due to multiple injuries, Wilson started 24 games for the Tar Heels.

The freshman forward saw the court for 31.3 minutes per game. He shot 57.8% from the field and hit on 25.9% of his threes.

Wilson finished his college career by averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

He now joins the Bulls’ front court to play alongside Buzelis. The Bulls also added the veteran center, Nic Claxton, in a three-team trade on Monday night.

Dailyn Swain’s NCAA Career

Texas v Purdue

GettySAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Dailyn Swain #3 of the Texas Longhorns dribbles the ball against Braden Smith #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 26, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old out of Texas started his college career at Xavier.

After spending two seasons there, he made the switch to Texas. Swain started all 23 games he played, seeing the court for 31.1 minutes per game.

Swain shot 57.7% from the field and hit on 31.7% of his threes. He averaged 17.7 points per game, along with 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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