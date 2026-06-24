It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls have fired up an organizational rebuild during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Although many expect the Bulls to be out of playoff contention again in 2026-2027, one of the team’s cornerstone players, Matas Buzelis, has a strong message to the team’s supporters following the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Chicago Bulls 21-Year-Old Star Sends Strong Message After Caleb Wilson Pick

Shortly after the Bulls made two selections, including the addition of the University of North Carolina star, Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis took to X to amp fans up about the future of the organization.

“Special times are coming to the city of Chicago… just wait #seered,” Buzelis wrote to his followers on Tuesday, June 23.

The Bulls went on the clock with the No. 4 pick after seeing the first three selections play out just as everybody expected.

Chicago continued the trend and matched most mock drafts by grabbing Wilson.

Over 10 picks later, the Bulls went on the clock for the second and final time of the night. Chicago’s front office called on the Texas guard, Dailyn Swain.

Caleb Wilson’s NCAA Career

The 19-year-old forward was a five-star recruit for UNC.

Before missing a chunk of the 2025-2026 NCAA season due to multiple injuries, Wilson started 24 games for the Tar Heels.

The freshman forward saw the court for 31.3 minutes per game. He shot 57.8% from the field and hit on 25.9% of his threes.

Wilson finished his college career by averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

He now joins the Bulls’ front court to play alongside Buzelis. The Bulls also added the veteran center, Nic Claxton, in a three-team trade on Monday night.

Dailyn Swain’s NCAA Career

The 20-year-old out of Texas started his college career at Xavier.

After spending two seasons there, he made the switch to Texas. Swain started all 23 games he played, seeing the court for 31.1 minutes per game.

Swain shot 57.7% from the field and hit on 31.7% of his threes. He averaged 17.7 points per game, along with 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals.