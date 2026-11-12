Matas Buzelis Takes Responsibility After Bulls’ Costly Spurs Collapse

Matas Buzelis takes responsibility for the Chicago Bulls’ latest defeat, and he didn’t try to hide from his role in it. After the Bulls squandered a 22-point lead and lost 124-119 to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, the young forward put the blame squarely on himself. “That was our game to win. I feel like I lost that game for us,” Buzelis admitted afterward. His honesty stood out on a night when Chicago’s mistakes turned a promising performance into its eighth consecutive loss.

Matas Buzelis Takes Responsibility After Six Turnovers

Buzelis finished with 13 points, three three-pointers and three rebounds, but his six turnovers were the most damaging part of his performance. Four came in the third quarter, when San Antonio turned the game around and erased Chicago’s advantage.

The Bulls had looked terrific before halftime. They scored 41 points in the opening quarter, shot 66% from the field in the first half and built their biggest lead of the season at 22 points. But the Spurs came out of the break with an aggressive defensive approach, putting pressure on Chicago’s ballhandlers and forcing mistakes. Buzelis struggled to handle that pressure, and his frustration afterward was understandable.

Bulls’ Turnover Problem Turns a Big Lead Into a Loss

The third quarter changed everything. San Antonio outscored Chicago 34-19, with the Bulls committing eight turnovers in the period. The Spurs opened the half with an 18-3 run, quickly turning a comfortable Chicago lead into a close game. They then took control with an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter.

Buzelis wasn’t alone in the turnover problems. Josh Giddey gave the ball away seven times, bringing Chicago’s team total to 19. San Antonio committed just six turnovers and took advantage of the difference, scoring 22 points off Chicago’s mistakes. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 32 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, while rookie Dylan Harper added 18 points and 10 assists.

There were positives for Chicago. Jalen Smith tied his career high with 23 points, shooting 8-of-9 from the field and making all five of his three-point attempts. Nic Claxton contributed 17 points off the bench, while rookie Caleb Wilson scored 15 before leaving with a right-hand injury. But the Bulls couldn’t overcome their carelessness with the ball.

Bulls Need More Than an Apology From Their Young Players

Buzelis deserves credit for accepting responsibility, particularly after a performance in which his mistakes played such a significant role. But the bigger challenge for Chicago is turning that frustration into improvement. The Bulls have now lost eight straight games and fallen to 1-9, with their inability to protect possessions becoming a recurring problem.

For a young team, mistakes are part of the learning process. What cannot become acceptable is allowing the same problems to decide games night after night. Chicago had enough offense to beat San Antonio, even against a team that entered the matchup on a nine-game winning streak. It simply couldn’t take care of the basketball when the pressure increased.

The Bulls return home Friday to face Atlanta, giving Buzelis and his teammates an immediate opportunity to respond. His willingness to own the loss is a positive first step. Now the Bulls need to show that the lesson carries over to the court.