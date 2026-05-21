Mavericks Coach Search Creates Big Question for Ex-Bulls Leader

The Dallas Mavericks were late to the party, opening a search for a new head coach on Tuesday night. They join the Chicago Bulls and several other NBA organizations in the market for a new head coach.

Jason Kidd was let go by the new Mavs front office. The open head coach position in Dallas suddenly becomes a potential opportunity for former Bulls head coach Billy Donovan to add another team to his radar.

Will The Mavericks Consider Billy Donovan?

The Mavericks are still early on in the process of filling the Kidd void.

In the coming days, expect the list of candidates to grow. In the meantime, the prediction markets are viewing Donovan as the second option, next to the San Antonio Spurs assistant, Sean Sweeney.

According to Kalshi, Donovan has a 23% chance of landing the job. Sweeney is first in line at 32%, with Jon Scheyer coming third at 19%. As for Polymarket, Donovan is behind Sweeney at 46%.

The Mavericks might consider Donovan–but he might overlook the opportunity.

Billy Donovan Left The Bulls

Chicago declared a rebuild at the 2026 trade deadline. They were more than willing to move forward with Donovan, even with him in the front office if he was open to that opportunity.

Ultimately, Donovan stepped away. As a veteran head coach, he has the right to be picky and needs a specific situation. The Mavericks have a young star in Cooper Flagg, but they aren’t viewed as contenders in the Western Conference at the moment.

Donovan worked with a struggling roster throughout most of his Chicago tenure. Restarting with the Mavs might not be as desirable as a position with a team like the Orlando Magic, which has had multiple playoff appearances recently.

The Mavericks shouldn’t be ruled out for Dallas entirely, but they might be better off landing a high-level assistant.