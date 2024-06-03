Mavericks Playoff Surprise Takes Shot at Bulls: ‘Bet On Myself’

Former Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. took a subtle, perhaps unintentional shot at his former team during a recent press conference. Jones is headed to his second career NBA Finals berth, this time as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

A surprising key contributor to their postseason run, Jones was set to return to the Bulls this past offseason. He had a player option for Year 2 of his two-year, $6.6 million contract at his disposal.

He changed his mind and revealed why to reporters.

“I could have accepted my player option in Chicago and still been on a team that’s not in the playoffs right now,” Jones told reporters on June 2. “I just decided to bet on myself, and I took less money to come here. But the money wasn’t the problem, money wasn’t the issue. I just wanted to have the opportunity to be on the floor and showcase what I’m able to do, and it happened for me.”

Jones’ comments could also come off as a slight toward former head coach Billy Donovan. Donovan used the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Jones, a forward by trade, in several different roles. That includes the Bulls’ small-ball center last season.

Derrick Jones Name-Drops Bucks’ Damian Lillard for Free Agency Delay

Jones never held a consistent role, though, something that almost led Bulls free agent Andre Drummond to follow a similar path last offseason.

Jones was so eager to improve his situation that he took a tremendous leap of faith.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Jones said of his experience in free agency. “I just didn’t know what was about to happen. I didn’t know where I was going. Didn’t know who was interested, really, because that whole trade with Dame [Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks], it just shut everything down for a bunch of players. But I talked to Coach [Jason] Kidd and he told me once I was signed, I was gonna have to work for everything. That’s what I did.”

Jones averaged a career-high 8.6 points per game this past season. More importantly, he has been a key cog in their push to the Finals. He is also averaging a playoff career-best 9.8 points per game.

This play by the Dallas Mavericks is the most-viewed video EVER across NBA social media platforms, generating more than 260 million video views. The 2024 #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV tip off on Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/WrYskjJlD0 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 3, 2024

He had 22 points in the decisive Game 6 versus the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jones averaged 7.4 points per game in the Western Conference Finals.

Jones is not the only former Bulls in the series, joined by teammate Daniel Gafford and Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet. The high-flying Jones has provided timely, energizing buckets with his shooting and athleticism. And his comments speak to a larger issue for the Bulls.

Billy Donovan’s Track Record Catching Up to Bulls

The Bulls hired Donovan in a rather surprising move in 2020. They were already far along in their process when he became available. The head coach also left his former post with the Thunder as they headed into a rebuild.

Four years later, the Thunder are the better team, proving so in head-to-head matchups and their postseason success.

Some of the commentary following Donovan’s departure from OKC was also quite unflattering.

“Multiple people with intimate knowledge of the Thunder believe Donovan wasn’t respected by players dating back to his first season in OKC,” Erik Horne wrote for The Oklahoman in 2020. “A source described Donovan as ‘scared’ to correct [Russell] Westbrook and Kevin Durant in film sessions or practices.”

Donovan’s job is believed to be secure. The Bulls’ roster has also not been good enough. That is by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas’ admission during his season-ending presser.

However, there is a growing track record of failing to maximize the talent at his disposal.