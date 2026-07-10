Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan Gets Major Career News

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has a new title in the sports collectibles world.

Upper Deck announced on July 8 that it has extended its exclusive relationship with Jordan and named him the company’s first “Legacy Partner,” continuing a partnership that dates back more than three decades. The deal keeps Upper Deck as the exclusive home for Jordan’s authenticated autographed collectibles and adds new programs tied directly to one of the most famous pieces of Bulls memorabilia history: his 1986-87 Fleer rookie card chase.

For Bulls fans, the announcement is not about the current roster or front-office direction. It is about the continued commercial power of Jordan’s Chicago legacy, nearly three decades after his final game with the franchise.

Upper Deck said the expanded agreement builds on a relationship that began in 1991 and includes Jordan becoming more involved in product selection and creation, according to Sports Business Journal. Terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.

Michael Jordan’s Upper Deck Deal Includes Signed 1986-87 Fleer Packs

The headline item for collectors is Upper Deck’s new program built around 23 factory-sealed packs from the 1986-87 Fleer Basketball set, the set that includes Jordan’s iconic rookie card.

Upper Deck said those packs were acquired through a buyback program, autographed by Jordan and will be inserted into the 2026 Goodwin Champions set. One pack will include a one-of-one “Rookie Pack” inscription from Jordan.

Upper Deck is also collaborating with eBay to auction a one-of-a-kind full box of 1986-87 Fleer Basketball that features Jordan’s autograph and a “Rookie Card Box” inscription. The company said 10% of the auction proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

That framing is why this announcement has more weight than a standard memorabilia release. Jordan’s rookie card remains one of the defining items of the basketball card market, and attaching his signature to sealed 1986-87 Fleer product creates a new collectible around an already historic chase.

Why the News Matters for Bulls Fans

Jordan has been retired since 2003 and has not played for the Bulls since 1998, but no former player remains more closely tied to a franchise’s identity.

The Bulls’ six championships, two three-peats and 1990s global rise are still central to the way the franchise is viewed. That is why new Jordan collectibles news can matter to Bulls fans even when it does not affect the team’s on-court future.

Upper Deck leaned into that history in its announcement, referencing a 1992 Chicago billboard campaign that read “Trade Jordan.” The company said the new campaign flips that old line into: “You Don’t Trade Greatness, You Keep it for a Lifetime.”

That slogan is marketing, but the underlying point is real. Jordan’s Bulls years continue to drive modern collectibles demand, from rookie cards to autographed memorabilia to game-worn jersey pieces.

The market has also shown how valuable Jordan-related cards remain. In August 2025, a signed Upper Deck card featuring Jordan and Kobe Bryant sold for $12.932 million, which Reuters reported was a record price for a sports collectible card.

Upper Deck Keeps Control of Michael Jordan’s Authenticated Autographs

The most important business detail is autograph exclusivity.

Upper Deck said Jordan’s expanded relationship continues the company’s exclusive rights to produce his authenticated autographed collectibles. The company also emphasized authenticity protection and anti-counterfeit measures as part of the ongoing partnership.

That matters because Jordan’s autograph is one of the most valuable signatures in sports. In a collectibles market where scarcity and authentication drive value, Upper Deck keeping Jordan locked in gives the company a major advantage and gives collectors a clear official source for new signed Jordan items.

Jordan also addressed the move in Upper Deck’s announcement.

“I’m proud to be Upper Deck’s first Legacy Partner,” Jordan said in the release. “For more than 30 years, this partnership has been about creating something different — cards and memorabilia collectors can’t find anywhere else. I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

For the Bulls, the development does not change the present. For the Jordan economy, it reinforces what has been true for decades: his Chicago peak remains one of the strongest brands in basketball.