Mock Draft Lands Bulls With 7-foot-2 Rim-Runner

The Chicago Bulls have a busy summer ahead. Retaining Josh Giddey is undoubtedly the most important task on their to-do list. However, shortly behind keeping Giddey around will be finding a way to improve via the draft.

In a May 1 mock draft from The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, the Bulls look to improve their center rotation. Vecenie has Chicago selecting 19-year-old big man Khaman Maluach out of Duke.

“The Bulls desperately need to find answers on the defensive end, especially if they’re going to go all-in on the Josh Giddey and Coby White backcourt this summer when Giddey hits restricted free agency,” Vecenie reasoned. “Maluach would give Giddey a potential rim-runner and the rest of the team a real defensive anchor on the interior. Maluach isn’t a monster shot-blocker, but he understands how big he is and is excellent at using his size to cut off angles and contest on the interior.”

Nikola Vucevic will be entering the final season of his three-year $60 million contract as we enter the next campaign. As such, the Bulls must find a long-term solution at the center position. Maluach may or may not emerge as the ideal big man next to Giddey. Yet, even if he becomes a high-level rotation player, the Bulls would have found success on draft night.

Vucevic Could Leave Bulls

With just one year remaining on his contract, Vucevic could be a valuable commodity on the trade market. The Bulls will likely explore his value and what a return could look like in a potential deal. Furthermore, Vucevic has recently discussed his desire to play for a contending team.

“There are some good, young pieces that can be built around,” Vucevic said. “There are a lot of questions when you’re a team not fighting for the top. I have trust in them and believe they want to do what’s best and build a good team that wants to win. So we’ll see. Obviously, I’m at the stage in my career where I’m trying to win now, play in the playoffs and hopefully have deep playoff runs. It’s a young team and it does take time. It all depends on what their timeline is and how they see this team.”

If Vucevic is traded, having a high-level prospect such as Maluach would be beneficial to the Bulls. After all, the more reps a young center can get, the better it is for their overall development.

Bulls Fans Need to Remain Patient

As with any rebuilding team, especially one relying on the draft and smart trades, there will be some tough years ahead. Chicago will have some false starts and some nasty losing streaks. However, it’s clear the front office is building toward the future. That’s what Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas recently pleaded with the fanbase to show patience.

“I’m asking for the fans to have patience,” Karnisovas said. “We’re in the first year of that transition. I though that the way we finished the year shows some promise. It’s hard to win games in this league. But to finish 15-5, it’s not a victory lap, but I think there are some positives. I think we gotta keep on building this group by adding another player in the lottery. Going into free agency and adding another piece. And, obviously, going into the summer, that’s when the players get better.”

Maluach isn’t a flashy name, but he will provide substance on both sides of the floor. As long as Bulls fans can see the blueprint and are given glimpses of progress, it’s hard to imagine them growing frustrated with a team that is finally putting its future at the forefront of its decision-making.