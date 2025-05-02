Mock Draft Sees Bulls’ Land 7-Foot Center With ‘Unique Guard-Like Skills’

With the 2024-25 NBA season now in the Chicago Bulls rearview, they can begin planning for the upcoming draft.

In a recent mock draft from CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone, the Bulls were projected to be on the board with the 12th overall pick. Chicago was mocked for selecting Michigan big man Danny Wolf to give it a long-term solution at the center position.

“It’s been seven years since Chicago invested first-round capital into a center,” Boone wrote. “Wolf may have the talent worthy of changing that trend given his unique guard-like skills as a 7-footer. He’s dynamic as a passer, rated out well defensively and has the offensive skills to match nicely next to Matas Buzelis, Coby White, and Chicago’s core group.”

Wolf impressed for the Wolverines this past season. He averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Encouragingly, he also knocked down his 3-point attempts at a 33.6% clip. If Wolf is given the playing time and room to improve his game, he could emerge as a high-quality center for the next decade or more.

Considering the Bulls have their guard tandem of the future locked in, adding a young big man to develop with the team is a logical next step. Then, the front office can figure out how to acquire some talented forwards in the coming years.

Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic May Want Out

Another reason why adding Wolf to the Bulls roster is a smart idea is that Nikola Vucevic‘s future with the Bulls is currently unknown. The veteran big man is entering the final year of his three-year, $60 million deal. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

During his recent season-ending news conference, Vucevic discussed his desire to play for a contending franchise in the near future. With his career in the latter stages, it’s clear Vucevic would like a chance to play for a championship ring.

“There are some good, young pieces that can be built around,” Vucevic said. “There are a lot of questions when you’re a team not fighting for the top. I have trust in them and believe they want to do what’s best and build a good team that wants to win. So we’ll see. Obviously, I’m at the stage in my career where I’m trying to win now, play in the playoffs and hopefully have deep playoff runs. It’s a young team and it does take time. It all depends on what their timeline is and how they see this team.”

Vucevic was one of the Bulls’ best players this season. He played in 73 games, averaging 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Keeping Vucevic Could Help Wolf

If the Bulls do decide to draft Wolf later this summer, it could be wise to retain Vucevic, at least until the trade deadline. As a highly experienced center, he would be the ideal mentor for Wolf, especially during the early months of his career.

Every contending team needs veteran talent to help set the tone. And while Vucevic clearly wants to be in a winning situation, a few months helping educate a rookie won’t hurt. Furthermore, Vucevic could continue building his trade value before changing teams at the trade deadline.

Wolf projects as a smart late-lottery pick for the Bulls. If he’s on the board when they’re making their choice, they could do far worse than selecting a big man who could anchor the team for the next 10+ years.