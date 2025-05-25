Mock Draft Sees Bulls Select 18-Year-Old Forward With 7-Foot Wingspan

The Chicago Bulls will enter the 2025 NBA Draft with the 12th overall pick. Billy Donovan’s team is in the early stages of a rebuild. As such, Chicago could either take a swing on a player with high upside or a player who fits the system Donovan is attempting to develop.

In a recent mock draft from Cyro Asseo de Choch’s latest mock draft for HoopsHype, has the Bulls selecting Noa Essengue.

“One potential draft prospect who could be a fit for the Bulls alongside Matas Buzelis and is worth keeping an eye on is Frechman forward Noa Essengue,” Cyro Asseo de Choch wrote. “Essengue boasts elite athleticism, a 7-0 wingspan, and impressive mobility for a forward…The 18-year-old French prospect (second-youngest in the class) shows tantalizing potential as a transition weapon (1.467 PPP, 93rd percentile) and explosive finisher (68.7% at rim), while his defensive versatility allows him to switch across multiple positions.”

Essengue would add some much-needed athleticism to the Bulls rotation. He also has the size and wingspan to hold his own on the defensive side of the floor, which is key to earning trust with Donovan.

The 18-year-old spent the past season playing for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. He averaged 10.4 points, 1.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, shooting 51% from the field.

A Scout Weighs in on Essengue

In the same mock draft, Cyro Asseo de Choch shared what an anonymous NBA scout told HoopsHype.

“Noa Essengue is a name you have to mention just for how wild it is, but he’s also a really good athlete with clear physical tools,” The scout said. “…He has tools you can’t teach – athleticism, ground coverage, and the ability to rebound. But I worry about his ball skills – he might have trouble with physicality at the NBA level, and I’m not sure he has the skill set to play on the wing.”

Still, Chicago could ensure Essengue received all the playing time he needed to prove himself in the league and improve his game. However, it must be noted that selecting Essengue with a lottery pick could be a significant risk for the Bulls.

Bulls Fans Asked to Show Patience

When speaking to the media on April 17, Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas as the fanbase to remain patient.

“I’m asking for the fans to have patience,” Karnisovas said. “We’re in the first year of that transition. I though that the way we finished the year shows some promise. It’s hard to win games in this league. But to finish 15-5, it’s not a victory lap, but I think there are some positives. I think we gotta keep on building this group by adding another player in the lottery. Going into free agency and adding another piece. And, obviously, going into the summer, that’s when the players get better.”

It’s clear the Bulls front office is taking a different approach to team building. And while this new approach will undoubtedly be more sustainable, there will be some tough seasons ahead. Still, if the Bulls make smart decisions and show a clear blueprint, it’s likely the Bulls fanbase will get behind the team and support the rebuild.