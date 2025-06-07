Mock Draft Sees Chicago Bulls Land New Forward

The Chicago Bulls hold the 12th pick in the NBA Draft. The front office will undoubtedly look to add someone who has genuine upside while also filling a position of need within the rotation.

In a June 3 mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report projected the team would select Collin Murray-Boyles out of South Carolina.

“Collin Murray-Boyles’ measurements lined up with South Carolina’s listing, the eye test and general expectations,” Wasserman wrote. “He’s built different with a wing’s height and a big’s bulk and a 7’1″ wingspan. While he didn’t shoot the three-ball well in Chicago, he did look very comfortable with his mid-range touch. And that could be enough to unlock significant scoring ability when paired with his physicality around the basket and quick, decisive face-up game attacking in space.”

Murray-Boyles would slot into the rotation on the wing. He would give Josh Giddey and Coby White a slashing threat to hit on cuts or to encourage on rip-throughs. Furthermore, Murray-Boyles is the type of high-upside swing a rebuilding team should be looking to take.

Chicago could easily find a legitimate role for the South Carolina product in the rotation, especially if Patrick Williams is still out of favor with Donovan.

Lonzo Ball Expected to Be Available

Outside of the draft, the Bulls are expected to be active in the trade market. According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Lonzo Ball could be a trade chip in any potential deal the Bulls make.

“As soon as he signed that contract, he was up for trade, because that contract is so trade-friendly,” Cowley said during an appearance on 670 The Score. “It’s basically a one year, $10 million deal. The team has the option for the next 10 million for year number two.”

Cowley continued.

“It’s not only Lonzo up for trade, Vooch (Nikola Vucevic) is up for trade,” Cowley continued. “I mean, the Bulls are trying to change this roster over, and again, talk about walking a fine line and a tight rope, they’re trying to do so while still trying to be competitive for some ungodly reason. That’s the path that they continue to choose. So enjoy late lottery picks every year.”

Ball’s tenure in Chicago hasn’t gone to plan. He’s spent the majority of his time with the team on the injury report. As such, if the franchise can get legitimate assets back for the playmaking guard, it would be wise to do so.

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Provides New Update

During a recent episode of his “What an experience with Lonzo Ball” podcast, the Bulls guard provided an update on his current recovery process, having missed the final 22 games of the season.

“I’m feeling great, man. Back on the court this week, man,” Ball said “So, moving around. Got a long summer. Gearing up for next year.”

The Bulls’ focus this summer must be on making the right choice in the draft. However, once that decision has been made, and we move into the offseason, exploring the trade market is likely the next step. If a potential deal also sees Ball leaving Chicago, then so be it.