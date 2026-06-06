NBA Draft 2026: Chicago Bulls Link With SEC Player Of The Year

As the Chicago Bulls do their homework on the top players in the 2026 NBA Draft, the team hosted one of the most intriguing incoming rookies this year on Friday, June 5.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Bulls hosted Arkansas prospect Darius Acuff Jr. for a workout.

The Bulls are one of a handful of teams known to bring in the young star. Per Wasserman’s report, Acuff is expected to be in Milwaukee and Utah sometime soon. He also worked out in Brooklyn earlier this week.

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The Bulls were nearly in a position to find themselves favored to select Acuff this month.

After finishing the 2025-2026 NBA season with a 31-51 record, Chicago’s chances of winning a top-four pick were set at 20.3%.

However, the Bulls moved up five spots in the lottery. They are slated to go on the clock with the No. 4 pick. Now, selecting Acuff might be viewed as a shocking reach for Chicago, as most mock draft projections see the Bulls taking Caleb Wilson out of North Carolina.

Still, that shouldn’t prevent the Bulls from getting as much information as possible about the incoming rookies. Acuff was one of the most-talked-about college players for good reason over the past year. The Bulls are wise to do their due diligence on him.

Darius Acuff’s Arkansas Season

Entering the NCAA, Acuff was a five-star recruit. ESPN ranked him as the seventh-best player in the class.

At Arkansas, Acuff started all 36 games he played as a freshman. Seeing the court for 35.1 minutes per game, Acuff shot 48.4% from the field and knocked down 44.0% of his threes to average 23.5 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Acuff came down with 3.1 rebounds per game and dished out 6.4 assists per game.

After a strong run for the Razorbacks, Acuff became an All-American, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year, All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman, and was named the SEC Tournament MVP.

What Should The Bulls Do?

Acuff at No. 4 doesn’t seem like a massive reach, considering he’s typically within the top seven. However, Wilson is viewed as the overwhelming top prospect for the Bulls.

During his freshman season at UNC, Wilson posted averages of 22.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.7 steals. The Bulls would have a young and dangerous starting frontcourt with Wilson and Matas Buzelis.

A lot can change over the next few weeks as workouts take place. For the time being, Acuff could be looking at Los Angeles (Clippers), Brooklyn, or Sacramento.