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Chicago Bulls NBA Draft Trade Proposal Poses Threat To Josh Giddey

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Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 23: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after their 126-123 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Although the Chicago Bulls will make a top-five selection in next week’s 2026 NBA Draft, they are still considered trade-up candidates for their second first-round selection.

In a recent mock draft, which was put together by FanSided, a three-team mock trade presented a pathway for the Bulls to get as high as No. 6 after selecting fourth.

With that draft slot, the Bulls go with a notable guard out of their home state.

Chicago Bulls NBA Draft Trade Proposal Poses Threat To Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles past Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The hypothetical deal involves the Brooklyn Nets (owner of the pick) and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In this scenario, the Bulls would give up Noa Essengue and No. 15 in the 2026 NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets. The Thunder would send over pick No. 12 to Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the Thunder get the Bulls’ 2030 first-round pick unprotected. The Bulls pick up No. 6, which turns into Keaton Wagler out of Illinois.

“Wagler’s positional size, versatile skill set and advanced feel has clearly captured the imagination of NBA scouts,” Christopher Kline of FS wrote.

“His nuclear shooting and flexible offensive skill set pair nicely on paper with an explosive downhill slasher and finisher like Caleb Wilson, who can also help paper over some of Wagler’s defensive shortcomings.”

Keaton Wagler’s NCAA Run

Illinois v UConn

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 04: Keaton Wagler #23 of the Illinois Fighting Illini dribbles against the UConn Huskies in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old guard played high school ball in Kansas. He got to Illinois for the 2025-2026 season. As a freshman, Wagler started all 37 games he played.

During that time, Wagler shot 44.5% from the field and hit on 39.7% from three, to average 17.9 points per game. Along with his scoring, Wagler averaged 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Now, Wagler seems to be a sure lottery pick and is even a threat to make it to the top five. In this case, the Bulls would get just high enough to bring him on.

A Big Night For The Bulls

North Carolina v Georgia Tech

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 31: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after a rebound against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Hank McCamish Pavilion on January 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Even without a trade-up, the Bulls are in excellent shape to have a great night.

Most of the NBA expects the Bulls to keep their fourth pick and go with the University of North Carolina star, Caleb Wilson.

Before Wilson, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and AJ Dybantsa are expected to go off the board. In this mock scenario, the situation isn’t any different.

While the Bulls have had high hopes for guys like Josh Giddey and Noa Essengue, this scenario projects that the Bulls won’t be thinking of them long-term, as Wilson and Wagler could be the rookie replacements.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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