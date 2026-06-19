Although the Chicago Bulls will make a top-five selection in next week’s 2026 NBA Draft, they are still considered trade-up candidates for their second first-round selection.

In a recent mock draft, which was put together by FanSided, a three-team mock trade presented a pathway for the Bulls to get as high as No. 6 after selecting fourth.

With that draft slot, the Bulls go with a notable guard out of their home state.

Chicago Bulls NBA Draft Trade Proposal Poses Threat To Josh Giddey

The hypothetical deal involves the Brooklyn Nets (owner of the pick) and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In this scenario, the Bulls would give up Noa Essengue and No. 15 in the 2026 NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets. The Thunder would send over pick No. 12 to Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the Thunder get the Bulls’ 2030 first-round pick unprotected. The Bulls pick up No. 6, which turns into Keaton Wagler out of Illinois.

“Wagler’s positional size, versatile skill set and advanced feel has clearly captured the imagination of NBA scouts,” Christopher Kline of FS wrote.

“His nuclear shooting and flexible offensive skill set pair nicely on paper with an explosive downhill slasher and finisher like Caleb Wilson, who can also help paper over some of Wagler’s defensive shortcomings.”

Keaton Wagler’s NCAA Run

The 19-year-old guard played high school ball in Kansas. He got to Illinois for the 2025-2026 season. As a freshman, Wagler started all 37 games he played.

During that time, Wagler shot 44.5% from the field and hit on 39.7% from three, to average 17.9 points per game. Along with his scoring, Wagler averaged 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Now, Wagler seems to be a sure lottery pick and is even a threat to make it to the top five. In this case, the Bulls would get just high enough to bring him on.

A Big Night For The Bulls

Even without a trade-up, the Bulls are in excellent shape to have a great night.

Most of the NBA expects the Bulls to keep their fourth pick and go with the University of North Carolina star, Caleb Wilson.

Before Wilson, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and AJ Dybantsa are expected to go off the board. In this mock scenario, the situation isn’t any different.

While the Bulls have had high hopes for guys like Josh Giddey and Noa Essengue, this scenario projects that the Bulls won’t be thinking of them long-term, as Wilson and Wagler could be the rookie replacements.