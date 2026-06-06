NBA Free Agency 2026: Bulls Predicted To Pursue Knicks’ $60 Million Center

After the 2026 NBA Finals, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is going to hit the free agency market to land a new contract.

While the Knicks might work to bring back their homegrown big man, Robinson has played himself into a deal that might be significant enough to take him elsewhere.

Look out for the Chicago Bulls to potentially acquire the standout center.

NBA Free Agency 2026: Bulls Predicted To Pursue Knicks’ Veteran Center

There is an expectation for Robinson’s market this offseason.

When the calendar reaches July, and the NBA allows free agents to speak with other teams, there should be at least four teams reaching out to Robinson, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

The Bulls, along with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Toronto Raptors, have been linked to Robinson roughly one month before his deal officially expires.

Chicago is one team in the mix that doesn’t have something Robinson might be looking for.

What Does Mitchell Robinson Want?

If it’s competitiveness, then the Bulls might have a hard time convincing the veteran center to move to Chicago for his next contract.

The Bulls aren’t going to be able to tank a season like clubs have done in the past, but it’s clear that a rebuild is in play. The Bulls are going to have a hard time contending for a playoff spot in 2026-2027.

Robinson is coming from a situation on the New York Knicks where he might end up entering the open market with a championship win on his resume.

If money is the main thing, then the Bulls have a good shot at landing Robinson.

“Chicago is projected to have an estimated $60 million in cap space this summer and has a clear void at the 5,” Fischer wrote on Saturday, June 6.

Mitchell Robinson’s NBA Run

In 2018, Robinson entered the NBA as a second-round pick. He was selected by the Knicks with the 36th overall pick.

Currently playing in his eighth season with the Knicks, Robinson has started 215 of the 397 regular-season games he has played. Throughout his career, Robinson has averaged 7.5 points and 8.0 rebounds.

With the Bulls, Robinson could be a clear-cut starter on a young and rebuilding team. The Bulls cut ties with the expiring Nikola Vucevic back in February. Robinson would help them fill that role.

Robinson is currently making $12.9 million for the season. His four-year, $60.0 million contract will expire after the 2026 NBA Playoffs.