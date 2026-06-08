The Chicago Bulls‘ decision to send Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics didn’t create a perfect match.

Months after the trade went down, Vucevic’s future with the Celtics is in question. According to the NBA Insider Marc Stein of the Stein Line, Vucevic is unlikely to make his return to Boston for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

NBA Free Agency 2026: Ex-Bulls Star Predicted To Leave Celtics After Trade

“Former All-Star center Nikola Vucevic is increasingly regarded as a certainty to switch teams this summer after a fractured right ring finger in March helped derail his brief stint as a Boston Celtic in the spring,” Stein reported on Sunday, June 7.

“He’ll be 36 in October but figures to draw some interest on the open market given that there is generally always a clamor for floor-spacing big men.”

Why Did The Bulls Trade Nikola Vucevic?

It was the expected decision for the Bulls throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.

With Chicago heading towards a rebuild, and Vucevic’s contract expiring, the veteran center was an obvious trade candidate for Chicago.

The Celtics were on the hunt for front-court help, and Vucevic’s skill set made sense for them on paper. The Bulls sent Vucevic and a 2027 second-round pick to the Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a 2026 second-round pick.

Nikola Vucevic’s Run With The Celtics

After his first 12 games with the Celtics, Vucevic suffered a fractured right finger.

The standout center had to undergo surgery, and the rest of his regular season was in question. Vucevic managed to return to the court for four of the final five games in Boston.

Vucevic played in six out of seven games for the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. He wrapped up the playoffs with averages of 6.2 points, 43 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Would The Bulls Bring Back Vucevic?

It wouldn’t make much sense for Chicago to bring back the veteran center in free agency.

Although the Celtics run didn’t go as well as they had hoped, Vucevic still brings plenty of win-now value to a team at 35 years old.

During his six-year run with the Bulls, Vucevic posted averages of 18.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

The Bulls are still going to be in a rebuild next season. When they look at centers in free agency, they’ll scout younger additions to replace Vucevic long-term.