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NBA Free Agency 2026: Ex-Bulls Star Predicted To Leave Celtics After Trade

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: A towel with the Boston Celtics logo lays on a chair before Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls‘ decision to send Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics didn’t create a perfect match.

Months after the trade went down, Vucevic’s future with the Celtics is in question. According to the NBA Insider Marc Stein of the Stein Line, Vucevic is unlikely to make his return to Boston for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

NBA Free Agency 2026: Ex-Bulls Star Predicted To Leave Celtics After Trade

Nikola Vucevic

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 31: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at United Center on December 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

“Former All-Star center Nikola Vucevic is increasingly regarded as a certainty to switch teams this summer after a fractured right ring finger in March helped derail his brief stint as a Boston Celtic in the spring,” Stein reported on Sunday, June 7.

“He’ll be 36 in October but figures to draw some interest on the open market given that there is generally always a clamor for floor-spacing big men.”

Why Did The Bulls Trade Nikola Vucevic?

Nikola Vucevic at the podium

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 29: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls speaks to the media during the Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center on September 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It was the expected decision for the Bulls throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.

With Chicago heading towards a rebuild, and Vucevic’s contract expiring, the veteran center was an obvious trade candidate for Chicago.

The Celtics were on the hunt for front-court help, and Vucevic’s skill set made sense for them on paper. The Bulls sent Vucevic and a 2027 second-round pick to the Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a 2026 second-round pick.

Nikola Vucevic’s Run With The Celtics

Boston Celtics Nikola Vucevic injury update, Celtics starting lineup, Celtics injury report, Celtics vs. Raptors game

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 06: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Boston Celtics runs down the court against the Miami Heat during the first half at the TD Garden on February 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

After his first 12 games with the Celtics, Vucevic suffered a fractured right finger.

The standout center had to undergo surgery, and the rest of his regular season was in question. Vucevic managed to return to the court for four of the final five games in Boston.

Vucevic played in six out of seven games for the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. He wrapped up the playoffs with averages of 6.2 points, 43 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Would The Bulls Bring Back Vucevic?

Nikola Vucevic

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 04: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls walks off the court after hitting a game-winning three pointer to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on November 04, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t make much sense for Chicago to bring back the veteran center in free agency.

Although the Celtics run didn’t go as well as they had hoped, Vucevic still brings plenty of win-now value to a team at 35 years old.

During his six-year run with the Bulls, Vucevic posted averages of 18.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

The Bulls are still going to be in a rebuild next season. When they look at centers in free agency, they’ll scout younger additions to replace Vucevic long-term.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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