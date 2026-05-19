Chicago Bulls NBA Free Agent Gains Very Interested Suitor

The upcoming summer could get very interesting for Guerschon Yabusele, who just wrapped up a short stint with the Chicago Bulls.

Since making his return to the NBA after a successful run at the Olympics with France, Yabusele has been working for a long-term commitment from an NBA team.

At the same time, he’s been garnering interest from teams outside of the league. Earlier this year, Yabusele confirmed that Hapoel Tel Aviv expressed interest in him, with hopes of plucking him from the NBA.

The latest club to show interest is Dubai BC. According to Sportando, Dubai has been described as “very interested” in getting Yabusele back to Europe to play.

Guerschon Yabusele Has Options

It’s good to have options, but Yabusele has a clear plan to stay in the NBA.

After wrapping up his run with the Bulls last month, Yabusele made it clear that he would be open to continuing playing for Chicago.

“I hope I’ve done enough here, but I don’t know how the team thinks or what it’s really looking for,” Yabusele said recently, according to Eurohoops. “I’d really like to come back this summer. I’m going to keep pushing for that, and I’d also like to sign for several years so I can breathe a bit.”

Yabusele’s NBA career started in 2017 with the Boston Celtics. He was the 16th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. At the time, he was playing for the Shanghai Sharks.

A run with the Celtics lasted just two seasons. After the 2018-2019 run, Yabusele bounced around outside of the NBA before signing a one-year deal with the 76ers in 2024-2025. After averaging 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 70 games, Yabusele hit the free agency market and signed a two-year, $11.7 million deal with the New York Knicks.

The run with the Knicks didn’t go as planned. Yabusele averaged just 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 41 games. His playing time regressed from 27 minutes to 8.9 minutes in New York. Ahead of the trade deadline, a mutual desire to split led the Knicks to send Yabusele to the Bulls.

With the Bulls, Yabusele averaged 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 26 games. Since he waived off his second-year option, Yabusele will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He’ll entertain NBA suitors, but it appears the overseas teams won’t stop trying.