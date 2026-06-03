Not every 2026 NBA mock draft has the Chicago Bulls selecting Caleb Wilson out of the University of North Carolina.

While it’s rare to find a projection that includes the Bulls passing up on the star power forward, it’s even more rare to find a mock that places Wilson within the top three.

CBS Sports’ David Cobb predicts a big shakeup.

NBA Mock Draft 2026: Chicago Bulls Stunned With A Gift For Pick No. 4

At this stage of the pre-draft process, AJ Dybantsa seems to be the No. 1 selection.

Whether the Washington Wizards keep the pick–or they trade it away to someone like the Utah Jazz–Dybantsa is at the top of most draft boards.

Typically, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson gets the second spot. In this case, the Utah Jazz would create the first stunner of the draft by selecting Caleb Wilson.

“With Keyonte George as its lead guard of the future and other promising young players on the perimeter, Utah passes on Darryn Peterson,” Cobb wrote.

The Memphis Grizzlies would then get an opportunity to pick the consensus No. 2 player with the third pick. Then, the Bulls get Cam Boozer, who has seen projections from 1-3 throughout the year.

“This would be a gift for the Bulls, who are rebooting with an overhauled front office and coaching staff along with a ton of cap space and a couple of top 15 picks,” Cobb explained.

“Boozer would be the best available player at No. 4 and could serve as a high-floor cornerstone for a new iteration of the franchise.”

Cam Boozer’s College Run

At Duke, Boozer played 38 games during his freshman season.

Seeing the court for 33.5 minutes per game, Boozer shot 55.6% from the field and hit on 39.1% of his threes. The young forward posted averages of 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds.

At 18 years old, Boozer is expected to be a franchise-changer. The Bulls would certainly be happy with selecting Wilson fourth overall, but Boozer would be the obvious pick if the top three shakes out this way.