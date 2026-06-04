NBA Mock Trade Tabs Bulls As Potential Spot For Lakers’ $48 Million Vet

With the Chicago Bulls being an NBA cap space team in the early stages of a rebuild, they might be willing to help teams dump some salary over time.

In a mock trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Bulls, FadeawayWorld’s Fran Leiva believes that the Bulls could help pick up the tab on Jarred Vanderbilt, while getting compensated with another first-rounder.

Bulls Tabbed As Potential Trade Destination For Lakers’ $48 Million Forward

The Bulls would part ways with several picks in this scenario, with the 2026 No. 38 pick being the most notable asset leaving Chicago in the deal.

That pick would get packaged with the 2027 Cavaliers second-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick (least favorable of Pistons, Bucks, and Knicks).

As for the Lakers, they would send out Vanderbilt, along with the No. 25 overall pick.

Vanderbilt is entering the final guaranteed year of his four-year, $48 million contract. He will make $12.4 million in salary. For 2027-2028, Vanderbilt has a player option, which is worth $13.2 million.

“Vanderbilt can defend. He can rebound. He can pressure wings. But the Lakers need more shooting around Doncic and LeBron,” Leiva explained.

“That is the part that makes his roster fit harder. Doncic led the league with 33.5 points per game and also gave the Lakers 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists. When he is the main engine, spacing has to be a priority. A forward who defenders ignore from three becomes a playoff problem.”

Bulls’ 2026 Draft Assets

The Bulls are already in great shape in the first round.

They have one pick in the lottery, which comes in at No. 4. In a top-heavy draft, the Bulls have an opportunity to get a true franchise star in one of the top incoming prospects.

The second pick comes just one selection after the lottery ends (No. 15). Three picks in the first round are certainly better than two, along with a second.

Jarred Vanderbilt Right Now

The 27-year-old forward doesn’t fit the mold of a team like Chicago, but he could always get flipped to a contender later on.

For the past four seasons, Vanderbilt has been with the Lakers. In 2025-2026, the veteran forward appeared in 65 games.

Coming off the bench for 17.4 minutes per game, Vanderbilt produced averages of 4.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. He shot 47.1% from the field and 29.3% from deep.

The Bulls wouldn’t be committing to Vanderbilt long-term, but he could be a helpful addition for the present. There haven’t been any recent links to Vanderbilt from Chicago, but he could be a name to keep an eye on.