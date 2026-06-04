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NBA Mock Trade Tabs Bulls As Potential Spot For Lakers’ $48 Million Vet

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: (L-R) President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speak to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

With the Chicago Bulls being an NBA cap space team in the early stages of a rebuild, they might be willing to help teams dump some salary over time.

In a mock trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Bulls, FadeawayWorld’s Fran Leiva believes that the Bulls could help pick up the tab on Jarred Vanderbilt, while getting compensated with another first-rounder.

Bulls Tabbed As Potential Trade Destination For Lakers’ $48 Million Forward

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) sits next to Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 18, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) sits next to Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Bulls would part ways with several picks in this scenario, with the 2026 No. 38 pick being the most notable asset leaving Chicago in the deal.

That pick would get packaged with the 2027 Cavaliers second-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick (least favorable of Pistons, Bucks, and Knicks).

As for the Lakers, they would send out Vanderbilt, along with the No. 25 overall pick.

Vanderbilt is entering the final guaranteed year of his four-year, $48 million contract. He will make $12.4 million in salary. For 2027-2028, Vanderbilt has a player option, which is worth $13.2 million.

“Vanderbilt can defend. He can rebound. He can pressure wings. But the Lakers need more shooting around Doncic and LeBron,” Leiva explained.

“That is the part that makes his roster fit harder. Doncic led the league with 33.5 points per game and also gave the Lakers 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists. When he is the main engine, spacing has to be a priority. A forward who defenders ignore from three becomes a playoff problem.”

Bulls’ 2026 Draft Assets

Meg Oliphant/Getty ImagesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: Landry Shamet #44 of the New York Knicks handles the ball ahead of Jarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on March 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Bulls are already in great shape in the first round.

They have one pick in the lottery, which comes in at No. 4. In a top-heavy draft, the Bulls have an opportunity to get a true franchise star in one of the top incoming prospects.

The second pick comes just one selection after the lottery ends (No. 15). Three picks in the first round are certainly better than two, along with a second.

Jarred Vanderbilt Right Now

After a recent argument with head coach JJ Redick, the Los Angeles Lakers are predicted to trade Jarred Vanderbilt this summer in new rumors.

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Jarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers wants a foul call against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The 27-year-old forward doesn’t fit the mold of a team like Chicago, but he could always get flipped to a contender later on.

For the past four seasons, Vanderbilt has been with the Lakers. In 2025-2026, the veteran forward appeared in 65 games.

Coming off the bench for 17.4 minutes per game, Vanderbilt produced averages of 4.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. He shot 47.1% from the field and 29.3% from deep.

The Bulls wouldn’t be committing to Vanderbilt long-term, but he could be a helpful addition for the present. There haven’t been any recent links to Vanderbilt from Chicago, but he could be a name to keep an eye on.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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