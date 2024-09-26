NBA World Reacts to Former Bulls Star Derrick Rose’s Announcement

Derrick Rose is the Chicago Bulls’ biggest star in the post-Michael Jordan era.

Rose penned a heartfelt message announcing his retirement after 16 seasons and has received all the flowers from his NBA peers and the like. He had teased the announcement the day prior and delivered it with a message on social media.

“The psychological assumption automatically provides the means to fulfill the dream desire,” Rose captioned his post on Instagram on September 26.

He was the Rookie of the Year, a member of the All-Rookie Team, and a three-time All-Star. He became the NBA’s youngest MVP ever in 2010-11, also earning All-NBA honors. Rose finished his Bulls career with averages of 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.

NBA Stars Salute Derrick Rose

“One of the greatest to ever grace a court,” Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant posted in the replies. “Thank you for sharing your gifts to the world, can’t wait to see what u got next.”

“Salute Legend!” Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young posted.

Matt Barnes also gave Rose a salute. Durant’s teammate Bradley Beal and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant both echoed Young’s “legend” sentiments.

Morant was Rose’s teammate on the Grizzlies for the latter’s final NBA season. Rose signed with the Grizzlies in part to be a mentor to Morant. Morant has endured some self-inflicted issues in recent seasons.

Austin Rivers, whose father and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is a Chicago native, called Rose a “GOAT.”

Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis simply dropped a rose emoji to show his respect for his franchise’s former cornerstone.

Rose’s announcement showed his impact reached across sports. Former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia and NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant chiming in. All of this was in addition to the numerous NBA trainers and fans who paid their respects to Rose for an enduring career.

Bulls Give Derrick Rose Video Tribute on Social Media

Rose suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks in addition to the Bulls and Grizzlies. His time with the Bulls ended on a sour note. But the organization did as expected and released a video to honor their one-time star.

The video was part of a string of posts sent to commemorate the occasion. It also included a statement from Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

“Drafting Derrick in 2008 was a special moment, not just for the Bulls organization, but for Derrick, the kid from Chicago, realizing his dream of playing for his hometown team. As both a player and a person, Derrick represents the grit, resilience, and heart of this city. He’s one of the toughest and most determined athletes I’ve ever been around, constantly fighting through adversity that would have broken most,” Reisndorf said via the team on September 25.

“I wish Derrick all the best in his retirement, knowing he’ll enjoy this next chapter with his family. He will always be a part of our Bulls family, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the United Center to celebrate his incredible journey among his hometown fans.”

The kid from Englewood turned into a Chicago legend. pic.twitter.com/7242npXkRU — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 26, 2024

Reinsdorf’s son, Michael Reinsdorf, who is also the team’s chairman weighed in too.

He echoed his father’s sentiments about Rose’s legacy in his home city, Chicago, saying it will live on.

“Derrick Rose will always be a Chicago Bull. From day one, Derrick embodied humility in his biggest moments and resilience in the most challenging ones. He was a once-in-a-generation talent who took the league by storm, becoming Rookie of the Year and the youngest MVP in NBA history—his impact at such a young age is truly remarkable,” the younger Reinsdorf said.

“Off the court, it has been an honor to witness Derrick grow as a man and, most importantly, as a father. Watching him embrace fatherhood has been special, and I know his journey post-retirement has an exciting runway ahead. Derrick will always be family, and I look forward to having him and his kids back at the United Center for what’s sure to be an unforgettable celebration of his incredible journey.”