Chicago Bulls Showing Strong Trade Interest In 20-year-Old Big Man

As the 2026 NBA Draft approaches, the Chicago Bulls are prepared to go on the board twice in the first round.

The Bulls’ first selection comes at No. 4 overall after a lucky run in the lottery. The second pick for Chicago comes just outside of the lottery at No. 15.

While the Bulls are in a good spot with both of their selections, some recent NBA rumors have suggested that a trade up in the first round from pick 15 is a possibility.

All it takes is an intriguing prospect to get close enough to convince the Bulls to get on the phone and make a deal.

Bulls Showing Strong Trade Interest In 20-year-Old Big Man

So, who is the prospect of interest?

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, Michigan star Morez Johnson Jr. is gaining some notable attention roughly one week out from the first round.

In his latest intel dump, Fischer noted that teams outside of the lottery are under the belief that Johnson won’t get past the Bulls at 15.

That’s only one signal that suggests the Bulls’ interest in Johnson. The other one is the trade suggestion.

“Several teams told The Stein Line that they think Johnson’s floor might actually be Charlotte one slot earlier at No. 14, which has led to some thought around the league that the Bulls will try to trade up a couple slots to try to leapfrog the Hornets,” Fisher reported. “Both of those teams have an obvious need in the frontcourt.”

Right now, it seems the Bulls would have to get to No. 12 to have a shot at Johnson, as Fischer reports the Oklahoma City Thunder may have an interest in Johnson with their 12th pick.

Morez Johnson’s NCAA Journey

As a former four-star recruit out of Illinois, Johnson initially attended Illinois for his freshman season.

Johnson started in just eight of the 30 games he played. Seeing the court for 17.6 minutes per game, Johnson produced 7.0 points per game, while coming down with 6.7 rebounds per game.

In 2025-2026, Johnson switched to Michigan. He started all 40 games he played, averaging 25.1 minutes per game. During that time, Johnson averaged 13.1 points (62.3% from the field), and 7.3 rebounds.

Johnson earned Big Ten All-Defensive, Second-Team All-Big Ten, and helped contribute to the NCAA Championship win.