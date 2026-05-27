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NBA Rumors: Cavs Sweep Won’t Give Bulls a New Coaching Target

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PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 01: Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts to a call during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 01, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

With the 2026 NBA Draft less than one month away, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to hire their next head coach.

Since Billy Donovan stepped down, the Bulls have looked at a wide variety of candidates. Over time, the list has grown as the playoffs progressed.

A prominent candidate in Kenny Atkinson could’ve been a target for Chicago, but the Cavaliers are expected to hold firm on his services for next season.

Bulls Get A Notable Update On Kenny Atkinson’s Future

Kenny Atkinson

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 20: Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena on April 20, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, the Cavaliers getting swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals wasn’t enough for the team to cut ties with the head coach.

“Atkinson guided the franchise to its first appearance in the Eastern Conference finals since 2018 and first without LeBron James on the roster since 1992. Still, some questions arose regarding potential changes for Cleveland. Instead, no major changes to the front office or coaching staff are now expected, per those sources, and team officials will begin their deep and necessary review of the league’s most expensive roster.”

Atkinson just wrapped up his second season with the Cavs. Although they’ve won 70.7% of their games through two years, the Cavaliers haven’t accomplished their goal of competing for the NBA Finals.

As bad as the sweep looks, the Cavaliers made progress in 2026 by making it to the Eastern Conference Finals. They won’t jump to make a franchise-altering decision.

Where Are The Bulls At?

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with the press prior to a game against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Atkinson would’ve been a quality coach to bring on in a rebuilding situation. He’s got a strong background in player development and has been coaching in the NBA since 2008.

However, the chances of Atkinson going back to his Brooklyn roots to coach a rebuilding roster would’ve been slim.

The Bulls have a handful of coaching candidates to strongly consider. Most of them are lead assistants.

Sean Sweeney (Spurs), Chris Quinn (Heat), Micah Nori (Timberwolves), Dave Bliss (Thunder), Tiago Splitter (Blazers), and Wes Unseld Jr (Bulls) are all expected to be in the running to become Billy Donovan’s replacement.

With the postseason reaching the final stage, the NBA has likely seen the last of coaching fires. The Bulls know exactly what they are working with in the coaching free agency market.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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