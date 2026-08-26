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NBA Rumors Tab Bulls As Team To Watch In Jonathan Kuminga

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Jonathan Kuminga during an NBA game as the Lakers continue pursuing the free-agent forward.
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Jake Fischer reports the Lakers still want Jonathan Kuminga as their starting small forward, but only on terms they consider favorable.

The Chicago Bulls don’t have real pressure to contend for a playoff spot in 2026-2027. Therefore, they could be seen as facilitators for notable NBA deals–or could become a landing spot for veterans who are looking to get paid.

Recently, the Bulls have been linked to the Jonathan Kuminga market.

Since the start of free agency, Kuminga has been looking for another potential fresh start after spending just half a season with the Atlanta Hawks.

On Wednesday, August 26, the NBA insider Jake Fischer linked Kuminga to the rebuilding Bulls, shortly after one of their trade targets went off the market.

NBA Rumors Tab Bulls As Team To Watch In Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game Five

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks in action during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 126-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“NOLA has been the Bennedict Mathurin team since before February’s trade deadline. Said yesterday on [Bleacher Report] Chicago wasn’t factoring into his free agency,” Fishcer said on a livestream. “But I believe the Bulls are involved in Jonathan Kuminga’s process to a real degree, in addition to Lakers, Wolves.”

While Fischer seems to believe that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves are the top two suitors for Kuminga, it seems that the Bulls are a team to keep an eye on. Why that truly is, well, that’s another story.

Maybe the Bulls have interest in acquiring Kuminga as a piece to help build the team around, or they could just be a facilitator for an eventual Kuminga deal.

With the future of the former Golden State Warriors forward up in the air, it’s unclear what the Bulls’ involvement in a Kuminga deal would look like.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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