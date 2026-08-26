The Chicago Bulls don’t have real pressure to contend for a playoff spot in 2026-2027. Therefore, they could be seen as facilitators for notable NBA deals–or could become a landing spot for veterans who are looking to get paid.

Recently, the Bulls have been linked to the Jonathan Kuminga market.

Since the start of free agency, Kuminga has been looking for another potential fresh start after spending just half a season with the Atlanta Hawks.

On Wednesday, August 26, the NBA insider Jake Fischer linked Kuminga to the rebuilding Bulls, shortly after one of their trade targets went off the market.

NBA Rumors Tab Bulls As Team To Watch In Jonathan Kuminga

“NOLA has been the Bennedict Mathurin team since before February’s trade deadline. Said yesterday on [Bleacher Report] Chicago wasn’t factoring into his free agency,” Fishcer said on a livestream. “But I believe the Bulls are involved in Jonathan Kuminga’s process to a real degree, in addition to Lakers, Wolves.”

But, yeah, NOLA has been the Bennedict Mathurin team since before February’s trade deadline. Said yesterday on @BleacherReport Chicago wasn’t factoring into his free agency. But I believe the Bulls are involved in Jonathan Kuminga’s process to a real degree, in addition to… https://t.co/hRRfd6RIP4 — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 26, 2026

While Fischer seems to believe that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves are the top two suitors for Kuminga, it seems that the Bulls are a team to keep an eye on. Why that truly is, well, that’s another story.

Maybe the Bulls have interest in acquiring Kuminga as a piece to help build the team around, or they could just be a facilitator for an eventual Kuminga deal.

With the future of the former Golden State Warriors forward up in the air, it’s unclear what the Bulls’ involvement in a Kuminga deal would look like.