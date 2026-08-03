Ex-Bulls 15-Year NBA Veteran Considered Early Exit In Free Agency

After a long run with the Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic nearly left the NBA to continue his career overseas.

According to a recent report from BasketNews, Crvena Zvezda was on Vucevic’s radar and discussed a “potential move.”

“There were conversations,” Crvena Zvezda President Zeljko Drcelic told the media. “First of all, Nikola is an excellent person, but he is also a great Zvezda supporter. That does not mean he will automatically become a Crvena Zvezda player.”

Despite the rumors heading into free agency, Vucevic did not pack his bags and part ways with the NBA. However, he did leave the Boston Celtics.

After appearing in 16 games with the Celtics and playing in six postseason matchups, Vucevic hit the open market and formed a reunion with one of his former teams, the Orlando Magic.

According to reports, Vucevic signed for one-year, $3.9 million.

Nikola Vucevic’s NBA Career

Before he got to Chicago, Vucevic spent nine years playing for the Magic and had a one-season run with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 591 games with the Magic, Vucevic averaged 17.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. The Bulls acquired him during the 2020-2021 NBA season. At the time, Chicago was looking to capitalize on the Zach LaVine era.

Vucevic served the Bulls well over six seasons. He played in 378 games, producing averages of 18.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Vucevic also shot 34.9% from three.

Amid the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Bulls accepted where they were at as an organization. It was time to fire up the rebuild. Vucevic was part of the changes, getting shipped to Boston, where they had an upcoming playoff run.

Going into year 16, Vucevic will continue his NBA career. While an overseas run shouldn’t be ruled out in the future, the 35-year-old isn’t ready to leave the States just yet.