Ex-Bulls 15-Year NBA Veteran Considered Early Exit In Free Agency

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 29: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the United Center on December 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After a long run with the Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic nearly left the NBA to continue his career overseas.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 13: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a jumper against Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets during the game at Toyota Center on January 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
“There were conversations,” Crvena Zvezda President Zeljko Drcelic told the media. “First of all, Nikola is an excellent person, but he is also a great Zvezda supporter. That does not mean he will automatically become a Crvena Zvezda player.”
Despite the rumors heading into free agency, Vucevic did not pack his bags and part ways with the NBA. However, he did leave the Boston Celtics.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 17: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls shootsa against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at the United Center on December 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After appearing in 16 games with the Celtics and playing in six postseason matchups, Vucevic hit the open market and formed a reunion with one of his former teams, the Orlando Magic.
According to reports, Vucevic signed for one-year, $3.9 million.
Nikola Vucevic’s NBA Career
GettyNikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
Before he got to Chicago, Vucevic spent nine years playing for the Magic and had a one-season run with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In 591 games with the Magic, Vucevic averaged 17.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. The Bulls acquired him during the 2020-2021 NBA season. At the time, Chicago was looking to capitalize on the Zach LaVine era.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 16, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Brooklyn Nets won 112-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Vucevic served the Bulls well over six seasons. He played in 378 games, producing averages of 18.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Vucevic also shot 34.9% from three.
Amid the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Bulls accepted where they were at as an organization. It was time to fire up the rebuild. Vucevic was part of the changes, getting shipped to Boston, where they had an upcoming playoff run.
Going into year 16, Vucevic will continue his NBA career. While an overseas run shouldn’t be ruled out in the future, the 35-year-old isn’t ready to leave the States just yet.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
After a long run with the Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic nearly left the NBA to continue his career overseas. According to a recent report from BasketNews, Crvena Zvezda was on Vucevic’s radar and discussed a “potential move.” “There were conversations,” Crvena Zvezda President Zeljko Drcelic told the media. “First of all, Nikola is an excellent […]