The Chicago Bulls’ new front office has made its first selection in the NBA Draft on Tuesday, June 23.

As expected, the Bulls are adding the freshman forward out of the University of North Carolina, Caleb Wilson.

Since the Bulls moved up several spots with great luck in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, Wilson has been the most commonly linked prospect to the Bulls at No. 4.

NBA World Reacts To Chicago Bulls Picking Caleb Wilson At NBA Draft

The first three picks played out as expected: AJ Dybantsa went to the Washington Wizards, Darryn Peterson went to the Utah Jazz, and Cam Boozer went to the Memphis Grizzlies. Wilson to Chicago completed the expected order 1-4.

via Jake Fischer, Stein Line: We’ve got all chalk so far. Caleb Wilson is going to be the selection for the Chicago Bulls at No. 4, sources say.

Chicago Bulls on X: From North Carolina… Welcome to Chicago, Caleb Wilson!

ACC Network on X: FROM CHAPEL HILL TO THE WINDY CITY‼️ Caleb Wilson is drafted fourth overall to the Chicago Bulls.

Bleacher Report on X: UNC PHENOM CALEB WILSON TO THE BULLS 😤 Freak athlete. Insane upside. Chicago just got a force.

ESPN: A NEW ERA IN CHICAGO‼️ Caleb Wilson is heading to the Bulls with the fourth pick in the NBA draft 🔥

TSN Sports: WILSON TO THE WINDY CITY 💨 With the fourth pick in the 2026 #NBADraft the Chicago Bulls have selected Caleb Wilson!

Big Cat, Barstool: Caleb Wilson era is going to be awesome. Steal of the draft. We’re collecting all the Calebs

Jeff Goodman, Field of 68: The Chicago Bulls will select North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 overall pick, source told @thefieldof68. The 6-10, 210-pound Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 boards this past season for the Tar Heels.

Caleb Wilson’s NCAA Run

At the end of his high school run in Georgia, Wilson was regarded as a five-star recruit out of Atlanta. According to ESPN’s scouting, Wilson was the fifth-best player in the nation at the time.

During his freshman season with the Tar Heels, Wilson started in 24 games, seeing the court for 31.3 minutes per game.

The freshman forward shot 57.8% from the field and hit on 25.9% of his threes. Wilson produced an average of 19.8 points per game, nearly averaging a double-double with 9.4 rebounds per game. He also averaged 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Wilson’s NCAA career ended earlier than expected. During a game on February 10, 2026, Wilson suffered a fractured left hand against Miami. Less than one month later, Wilson suffered another injury, which required surgery.

Although his UNC run ended in disappointing fashion, Wilson still had clear potential of becoming a top-five selection. A strong pre-draft process helped him maintain that spot, grabbing the attention of the Bulls, who are starting a rebuild.