The season is already looking grim for the Chicago Bulls. As a result, some of their seasoned veterans could start attracting trade calls much sooner rather than later. That could impact Nic Claxton’s future.

Back in July, the Bulls finalized a four-team deal, which included the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls ended up with the veteran center Claxton.

Knowing they would be in a rebuild, the Bulls weren’t guaranteed to keep the 27-year-old center from the jump.

However, there were high hopes about his potential with the organization. The Bulls were optimistic about coming in and shocking the Eastern Conference with their young talent, plus a mix of veterans such as Claxton, Norman Powell, and Josh Giddey.

But again, it has gone off the rails early. That could result in Claxton becoming a trade target for contenders soon.

Bulls’ $97 Million Could Attract Trade Interest Sooner Than Expected

Keith Smith of Spotrac joined the Game Theory podcast recently and discussed the state of the Bulls.

“Maybe there’s a couple guys there that could be [trade candidates], like Nic Claxton could be, I think, somebody a team would be like, ‘Hey, are you in on him long-term, because if you’re not, we could go get him,'” Smith said.

Again, Claxton was typically viewed as a potential trade candidate as early as this season, but this early in the season? That didn’t seem likely.

With Chicago off to a 1-9 start, nothing should be ruled out.

It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Claxton is just getting his feet wet with the Bulls, since he debuted late. A hamstring injury took Claxton out of the mix for a while.

Now, the Bulls are dealing with an injury to their star rookie, Caleb Wilson. The first-rounder out of North Carolina suffered a hand injury, which could sideline him for four to six weeks.

Claxton was not a part of the first eight games of the season. He debuted off the bench against the 76ers on November 8. Claxton played for just 17 minutes.

In his second game against the San Antonio Spurs, he checked in for 15 minutes. Through his first 34 minutes of action, Claxton has gone 7-for-9 from the field and 7-for-9 from the charity stripe, dropping 21 points. He also came down with 10 rebounds, while blocking three shots.

If a team wants in on acquiring Claxton, his salary for the season is set at $23.3 million.