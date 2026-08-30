Chicago Bulls Forward Gets Warning About Future Ahead of New Season

The Chicago Bulls entered a new era this summer, hiring Bryson Graham as executive vice president and naming Tiago Splitter as head coach.

Graham made some changes to their roster, acquiring Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets and signing Norman Powell in free agency. They also re-signed Zach Collins and drafted Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain.

Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey remain part of the Bulls’ plan moving forward, but one young forward reportedly received a warning ahead of next season.

Noa Essengue Warned About Future

According to Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times, second-year forward Noa Essengue is on a “short leash” under the new Chicago Bulls regime.

Cowley reported that sources within the organization have already spoken to Essengue about his future and what he needs to do.

“According to a source, (Essengue) has been spoken to about his lack of physicality and been warned about his emotions on the court,” Cowley wrote. “More important, the new regime didn’t draft him, so while it’s in the business of development, it’s not going to follow a path of blind loyalty.”

Essengue was drafted 12th overall last year by the Bulls under the leadership of Arturas Karnisovas. Cowley won’t be surprised if the 19-year-old forward gets packaged in a potential trade at next year’s deadline.

Bulls Not Ready to Give Up on Essengue

Joe Cowley also reported that the Chicago Bulls aren’t ready to give up on Noah Essengue, who has only two games in his NBA career.

However, Bryson Graham is not a fan of players who aren’t part of his SLAP (size, length, athleticism, physicality) plan. Coach Tiago Splitter also showed Essengue tough love in the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Splitter immediately benched the young forward in the second half of his first game after a lackluster effort. He also dismissed the possibility that Essengue’s return from a shoulder injury is affecting his effort on the court.

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Essengue has all the tools to succeed in the NBA, but he needs to properly develop if he wants to have a future with the Bulls. He is only 19 years old, so he needs some guidance heading into his second season.

In four games for the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League, Essengue averaged 23.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Bulls Predicted to Win 31 Games Next Season

ESPN insiders predicted that the Chicago Bulls will have a record of 31-51 next season. They liked the addition of Caleb Wilson and Norman Powell, but that might not be enough to get more wins in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Coach Tiago Splitter led the young Portland Trail Blazers back to the playoffs last season. He’s from Gregg Popovich’s coaching tree, so the pedigree is there. He’s also an NBA champion as a player with the San Antonio Spurs.