Chicago Bulls Prospect Listed at New Height Ahead of NBA Summer League

The Bryson Graham era of the Chicago Bulls is off to a good start, with a couple of first-round picks in Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain.

Graham also hired Tiago Splitter as the Bulls’ new head coach, traded for center Nic Claxton and signed Norman Powell in free agency.

Zach Collins was re-signed to a new deal, while young prospects like Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue are expected to improve next season.

Noa Essengue Now Listed at 6-11

Eagle-eyed Chicago Bulls fans were quick to notice that Noa Essengue grew taller after one season. Essengue was listed at 6-9 last year before seemingly growing two more inches.

According to BullsMuse on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 19-year-old forward is now 6-11 based on his listed height for the 2026 NBA Summer League.

It’s a surprising development, though it would be more beneficial for the Bulls if they could see improvement on the court. He’ll be competing for minutes with Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson, Patrick Williams and Leonard Miller.

Essengue had a rough rookie season, playing in just two games for a total of six minutes. He didn’t score or record a rebound or assist.

It was cut short by a shoulder injury in December that kept him out for the rest of the season. And before the injury, he was either playing on the G League or sitting on the bench for the Bulls.

He averaged 23.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block in four games for the Windy City Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Urged to Stay Patient with Noa Essengue

Amid the rumblings of being a bust, the Chicago Bulls have been urged to remain patient with Noa Essengue.

Ernesto Cova of FanSided’s DaWindyCity argued that Essengue still has a ton of potential, and there was nearly no sample size from last season to see if he’s really a bust or not.

“He has the potential to be an All-Defensive guy with the ability to guard one through five, and he should be the team’s best rebounder and rim protector right out of the jump,” Cova wrote. “His rookie season was essentially a redshirt, so the Bulls must be patient with him and give him a long leash.”

The Bulls drafted Essengue 12th overall last year, though that selection was made by the previous front office. He was a touted prospect out of France, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals as a 17-year-old.

Essengue also fits Graham’s “SLAP” blueprint due to his size, length and athleticism. His physicality still needs work, but at his age, it would slowly happen as long as he remains committed to his body.