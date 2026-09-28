Norman Powell Trade Rumors: Bulls Vet Shuts Down Talk at Media Day

Norman Powell stepped to the mic at Chicago Bulls Media Day and made one thing clear: he isn’t interested in hearing the speculation about trade rumors. Powell is locked in on the present with his new team. After signing a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option for year two, the 33-year-old All-Star knows the structure could make him a trade-deadline target later. He’s just refusing to let that noise get in his head. With training camp underway at the Advocate Center, Powell has made a point of being visible — greeting teammates, running through drills with the young core, and setting an example before the games even start to count.

Norman Powell Trade Rumors Take a Backseat to Leadership Talk

Powell told reporters he wants to lead and help install the culture head coach Tiago Splitter is building. “I’m in the present,” he said. “My job is to lead this team and help these guys win… I’m not worried about or thought about what the future looks like. Teams, trades, things like that. That’s out of my control. I want to be here. I’m excited to be here.” The comments, first shared by NBA.com’s Sam Smith, landed with the quiet confidence of a guy who’s already won a title and earned his first All-Star nod last season in Miami. Coming off averages of 21.7 points on efficient shooting, Powell sees his job as more than scoring — the Bulls brought him in to space the floor around Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis and No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson while mentoring a group still finding its identity under new front-office boss Bryson Graham.

How Powell’s Résumé Fits Chicago’s Youth Movement

This isn’t a short-term rental mindset. Powell has been traded before, won a ring with Toronto in 2019, and reinvented himself as a high-volume scorer with the Clippers and Heat. That résumé buys him real credibility with the younger Bulls — Buzelis and Wilson are still polishing their games, Giddey is the connective piece, Claxton is the new anchor at the five. Powell can show all of them what playoff habits look like on a nightly basis. The team option keeps future flexibility for Chicago, something Graham has prioritized — but Powell’s message was that he’s all-in this season, not counting down to a possible deadline deal. He’s been through training camps before as the new guy trying to find his footing, and as the vet trying to set the tone. This time it’s the latter, and it shows in how deliberately he’s chosen his words since arriving in Chicago.

Scoring Punch and Team Culture in One Package

Last year Powell knocked down 37% of his threes while creating offense from multiple spots, the kind of gravity that should open driving lanes for Giddey and the athletic wings. Beyond the numbers, his locker-room presence matters on a roster mixing vets with high-upside kids. Training camp just opened, and the early practices will show how quickly it all meshes. And Norman Powell had plenty to say about all of it on Media Day.

Chicago fans have heard plenty of veteran promises over the years. What stands out is the straightforward tone — Powell isn’t selling a multi-year vision or dodging the obvious questions. Norman Powell trade rumors will heat up eventually, but for now the only job that matters is the one in front of him: lead, score, and help a young group compete.